New walking trails as ‘a boost for rural tourism’, say farmers

The announcement that 31 new walking trails will be added to the country’s National Walks Scheme has been welcomed by IFA National Hill Farming Committee chairman Flor McCarthy.

The Kenmare-based sheep and suckler farmer said the scheme has been critical to developing recreational tourism in peripheral areas and supports farmers in creating walking routes.

When completed, the new trails will bring the total number included in the scheme to 80, in line with the Programme for Government commitment. The additional trails will include 400 extra farmers, increasing the number to 2,400 nationally.

In a statement McCarthy said: “We are calling on Minister Humphreys to allocate more funding in Budget 2022 to continue to expand this scheme to 150 trails, and to increase the labour rate for farmers who maintain the walks.

“This increase must apply to both existing and new participants, including farmers in the middle of their current contracts.

“The appointment of up to eight new rural recreation officer posts is also welcome. These must be filled without delay to ensure staff are in place to work with farmers and landowners on the new trails,” he said.

On the National Indemnification Scheme, the IFA representative welcomed the launch of pilot insurance legislation to cover landowners in the event of an accident. The pilot covers two Mountain Access Project areas - Ben Sleibhe in Co Galway and the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Co Kerry.

“This pilot must be rolled out nationally to ensure that farmers and landowners are safeguarded against any claim that may arise.”

‘Godsend’

Making the announcement Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys said “our walkways, trails, greenways, blueways and cycleways are a defining feature of Rural Ireland”.

“They have been a godsend throughout the Covid-19 pandemic – providing so many of us with the opportunity to get out for some exercise and to meet up with family and friends.

“Over the past number of months, we have seen unprecedented investment in our outdoor amenities, underpinned by the most ambitious ever policy for Rural Ireland, ‘Our Rural Future’.

“This announcement is further action behind that policy. By adding 31 new trails to the walks scheme, we are opening up our rural countryside further to walkers, hikers, adventurists, cyclists, as well as domestic and international tourists.

“And it means we are investing in some of the most picturesque locations in the country, so that they can be enjoyed and experienced by millions of people every year.”

The trails added include the Dingle Way in County Kerry, St Declan’s Way in County Waterford, the Ballyhoura Way in County Limerick, the South Leinster Way in County Kilkenny and the Slí Gaeltacht Mhuscraí in County Cork.

The Cavan Way in County Cavan, the Wicklow Uplands Way in County Wicklow, the Lung/Lough Gara Way in County Roscommon and the Durrow Leafy Loop in County Laois are also among the trails being added to the Scheme.