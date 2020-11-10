New programme underway to help farmers find ‘feirm ground’ with their health issues

Agricultural advisors will be trained up under a new programme next year to help farmers deal with physical and mental health issues.

The ‘On Feirm Ground’ is being developed under Engage — Ireland’s National Men’s Health Training Programme — and will see an initial group of 24 advisors trained.

Compared to other occupational groups, farmers in Ireland experience a disproportionate burden of health problems related to cardiovascular disease, cancers and mental health/suicide.

Research by the project found that farmers are facing new stresses around issues such as the perceived pressure to scale up, stricter regulations and bureaucracy, as well as concerns over inheritance and the future place of farming in Irish society.

Dr Noel Richardson said pressure felt among farmers, especially dairy farmers, means many see their future as “scale up or get out” — the pressure to borrow and increased work demands are very real for farmers.

“Regulation within farming has changed so much and farmers’ sense of autonomy and control is undermined, so they feel dictated to and not in control of their incomes.

“Many feel schemes are dictating to them and older farmers talk of the fear of not meeting deadlines or ticking all the boxes and not being eligible for payments.”

Sean Cooke, CEO of the Men’s Development Network, said there is also anxiety around what is a healthy masculinity.

