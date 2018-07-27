Farm Ireland
New figures reveal scale of broadband disconnect in the west

(stock image)
(stock image)

A fixed date needs to be put in place to sign off on the National Broadband Plan (NBP) as almost half of premises in western counties are battling "appalling broadband connectivity", Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy has said.

Mr Murphy who represents Roscommon/Galway has hit out at the delayed signing of the NBP which, he says, is having a detrimental impact on homes and businesses in western counties.

"We have appalling broadband connectivity in Roscommon.

"A recent reply to my Parliamentary Question to [Communications] Minister Naughten shows that there are over 38,500 premises in Roscommon of which almost half or 47pc of premises are relying on the State-led Intervention under the NBP. "Some 12pc of Roscommon premises are still due to receive high-speed broadband under Eir's ongoing planned rural deployment," he said.

Figures for Galway also show that 29pc of premises are reliant on the NBP, while 11pc of Galway premises are still due to receive high -speed broadband under Eir's planned rural deployment.

At present Enet is the only company involved in the bidding process for the NBP contract since Eir pulled out. Mr Murphy has urged for a set date to be placed on the signing of the contract in order to aid homes and businesses who "desperately need it".

"Farmers cannot complete online applications for payments, schools are unable to access educational aids and businesses are unable to operate fully functional online services," added Mr Murphy.

