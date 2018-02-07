New farm group hoping to 'strike a chord' with disillusioned small to medium farmers

A new farm organisation is hoping to “strike a chord” with small to medium farmers in the north-west of the country who they say have become disillusioned with the system.

The Irish Family Farm Rights Group (IFFRG) is holding a meeting at the Station House Hotel in Letterkenny, Co Donegal this Sunday, 11 February at 7pm.

Donegal beef, suckler and sheep farmer, Paul McDaid of the IFFRG told FarmIreland that he is organising the meeting as small to medium farmers in the west have become disillusioned with Irish agriculture because they feel they’re not well represented. “On the ground so many farmers feel left behind and feel they need representation. We’re trying to strike a chord with farmers who feel disillusioned or who feel hopeless,"he said.

“There’s a very bleak mood amongst farmers. A lot feel there’s no money in farming and it’s not sustainable.” Although farming in Mallow, Co Cork IFFRG member Donie Shine thinks it's important that farmers in the west aren’t forgotten about and that it’s the same issues facing farmers all across the country.