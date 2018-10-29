Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 29 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

New delay will leave a million without broadband until 2020

Photo: Andreas Berthold
Photo: Andreas Berthold
Adrian Weckler

Adrian Weckler

THE Government is preparing to announce a new delay to a broadband roll-out for a million people living outside our cities. This will push back new rural broadband connections until 2020 at the earliest.

The move is set to infuriate rural residents and campaigners, many of whom say they are being "abandoned again".

"Every year, we lose around 10,000 jobs that could have been gained with a proper broadband framework here," said Séamus Boland of Irish Rural Link.

While the Programme for Government specified a 2019 connection date for the National Broadband Plan (NBP), a spokesman for Communications Minister Richard Bruton indicated that this may not now be met.

However, telecoms industry executives believe there is a slowing of enthusiasm in Government circles for an expedited roll-out of the NBP.

"It's about politics now," one senior industry executive said, adding: "They want the heat out of it."

The Government is waiting on an audit report from consultant Peter Smyth on whether meetings between former communications minister Denis Naughten and Granahan McCourt boss David McCourt disrupted "the integrity of the procurement process".

Contacted on the issue, Mr McCourt declined to comment on a possible delay or on his meetings with Mr Naughten.

Also Read

Irish Independent

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

Despite milking over 500 cows this German dairy farm is not making a profit
The Clohamon Weir

'The new CAP has greater ambitions for climate action and environmental...
Stock image

The 'ten day difference'- guide to setting the dairy farm up for a...
Despite our producers being heavily dependent on the weather, in Ireland we have the best grass in the world. (Stock image)

UK biotech firm goes greener than grass with move to Cork
Photo: PA

Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
Tom Crean.

Sheep farming demands Tom Crean-like endurance
Stock photo

Irish organic sector eyeing €17bn French and German markets