A Co Donegal farmer has described how he was knocked unconscious after one of his own cows turned on him.

'Never trust a cow' - Farmer tells of near death experience after being attacked by cow

Brendan McLaughlin (66) was working with a calf on his farm in Manorcunningham when the cow turned on him and pinned him to the ground, knocking him unconscious and breaking bones in his leg and foot.

Mr McLaughlin serves as the Vice President of the Irish Farmers' Association and he told the BBC that nothing like this had ever happened to him before in 40 years of farming. "She came behind me to the gate. She looked at me and didn't move. I ran then as hard as I could," he explained.

"I ran through a feeding barrier which was only 12 inches wide, but she got me. She pinned my foot to the barrier with her head." "Nothing like this has ever happened to me before. I was on my back before I knew it and kind of passed out."