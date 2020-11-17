My week: ‘The walkers are directed away from where the mortars are exploded, but you can’t direct sheep’

Liam Whyte is used to sheep and people straying off course.

He’s been looking after sheep on the Glen of Imaal in Wicklow for 30 years, and every now and then his job involves finding or re-directing a walker who’s taken a wrong turn on the 6,000 acres that’s also used by the Irish Army as firing range.

Between 25 and 30 local farmers use the Glen — which joins the Dublin and Wicklow mountains — to keep sheep on what’s known as a per-capita grazing basis.

According to Liam, most of the sheep arrive by July 1 and stay on the Glen for a few months.

“I work for the Department of Defence and when they are going to shoot, I move the livestock off the range,” he says.

“Around 25-30 local farmers use the Glen for grazing sheep, paying between €1.10-1.60/head per month per ewe. Once they are on the Glen, I give them a docket and it’s our responsibility then until they are taken off it.

“Usually, the farmers take them back down between October 1 and November 1 to mate, and some farmers put them back on the Glen after this, with the hope there is no snow.

“In a good year they might get to February and some years they might only get a fortnight.

“All in, there’d usually be around 4,000-5,000 sheep on the Glen for us to mind. I’ve three colleagues, John, Kevin and John and we all have our patch to mind.”

The team keep an eye on things and move the sheep when the army is using the Glen as a firing range.

Liam is a third-generation shepherd on the Glen, and his wife Marian’s father and grandfather both worked on it.

Lugnaquilla, the highest mountain in Wicklow and one of the highest in Ireland, is on the southeastern end of the Glen, and attracts a lot of walkers.

According to Liam, the key to his job is knowing the hills.

“We are on the impact area, where the mortars are exploded,” he says. “The walkers are directed away from there but you can’t direct sheep.

“Over the summer you’d get the odd lost walker and have to go out and rescue them, so you need to know the area very well.

“We don’t bring the sheep down, for instance if there is rifle shoot — we know that area has to be cleared.

"But if there is a big shoot, we have to move them into the pens, which are up to 20 acres in size, they so they are more like fields and the army knows not to shoot in that particular area.”

Most of the time the team use buggies, or gators, but according to Liam the job would not be possible with out sheepdogs.

“Sheepdogs are the most important piece of equipment we have. If you don’t have good dogs there’s not point in going up.

“The first 20 years I was doing it there were not buggies and it took longer back then, but the dogs are invaluable.

“The two dogs I’m using today are Shep and his mammy Jan. I have another son and three more at home.

“You have to train them yourself as you could have the best-trained dog in Ireland but you bring them up here and they’d be lost.

"You need a dog that has a good out run and is willing to travel with very little creep in them.

"There’s rocks up there as big as houses and the dogs need to be on their feet all the time. If the dog is not on his feet he’s no good.”

As for the sheep, Liam says 90pc are Wicklow Cheviot. “They’re that much hardier. I have seen Suffolk cross come up here and in a fortnight or three weeks you could be bringing them home, they are just not able for it.

“Sheep are incredible, I could nearly walk to where they’d be, they’d stay together.

"Some just settle and take to it. And down through the generations they are in the same place.

“You’d get a few strays, but eventually you gather up most of them.”

This week the ground on the Glen, he says, is very wet, despite the current mild spell.

“There is a lot of the ground you could not travel it, parts of it when it gets wet it’s not good. But we have ways of counteracting that, and once you know where to go and where not to go, you’re grand.”

“Every day brings something different, be it keeping walkers off the range or sheep straying.

"And they can be longs days. If there is an early or late shoot that can impact what time we’re out in the morning or till at night.”