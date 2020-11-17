Farming

My week: ‘The walkers are directed away from where the mortars are exploded, but you can’t direct sheep’

Herder Liam Whyte has been working for the Department of Defence on the Glen of Imaal for 30 years, keep sheep away from the army’s firing ranges

Chief herder Liam Whyte at the Glen of Imaal, Co Wicklow with his sheep dogs Shep and Jan. Photos: Denis Boyle Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Liam Whyte is used to sheep and people straying off course.

He’s been looking after sheep on the Glen of Imaal in Wicklow for 30 years, and every now and then his job involves finding or re-directing a walker who’s taken a wrong turn on the 6,000 acres that’s also used by the Irish Army as firing range.

Between 25 and 30 local farmers use the Glen — which joins the Dublin and Wicklow mountains — to keep sheep on what’s known as a per-capita grazing basis.

