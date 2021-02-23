Farming

Farming

My week: ‘Poor rural internet had a big effect on the speed at which I was able to do my work’

Gavin Treacy explains how he balances his sheep farming with his work as a quantity surveyor

With the ewes due to start lambing in three weeks, Gavin hopes most will be finished by mid April. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand

With the ewes due to start lambing in three weeks, Gavin hopes most will be finished by mid April. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Margaret Donnelly

Gavin Treacy started farming for himself when his neighbour gifted him and his sister, Andrea, two suck lambs in 2008. Those surplus suck lambs from their neighbour helped Gavin start his own flock on the family farm outside Loughrea, Galway.

While the two pet lambs were Suffolk and Charollais, the majority of the ewes on the farm today are Texels and are due to lamb from St Patrick's day until the middle of April.

"We're not massive farmers, myself and my dad, Thomas, but we now have 60 ewes on our 35 acres family farm."

