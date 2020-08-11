My Week: 'Every tonne of grass utilised is an extra €173 profit so it really makes a difference'

Lessons in farming: Liam Hanrahan is applying some of the research from his PhD to the day-to-day operation of the family farm near Doonbeg which he runs in partnership with his parents

IT'S been a busy 2020 for Liam Hanrahan. As well as milking 180 cows in west Clare in partnership with his parents, he recently completed a PhD in dairy farming efficiency at Teagasc's research station in Moorepark.

Using data from the national farm survey - which collects figures from more than 2,000 farms each year - he was able to examine the link between good grass utilisation and profitability on dairy farms.

"The research should be of major interest to any dairy farmer," says Liam.

"We looked at how much grass farms are using and were able to correlate it with their profitability. The data showed the importance of putting basic principles into place, measuring and managing grass, having long grazing seasons, soil fertility and using correct fertiliser at the right time etc.

"These are all major factors in farm efficiency - all have a big impact on profitability. Every tonne of grass utilised is an extra €173 of profit on a farm. It's substantial amount. If you multiply it out for the farmer who has 40 hectares, it really makes a difference."

Liam says the research shows that the guidelines set out by Teagasc should be followed by every farmer, with different tweaks made for different systems.

"In Ireland every farm is different, so every farmer should adapt the principles to suit their own farms," he says. "For me a grass-based system is the only system to follow. You should be always targeting the best use of grass because the research shows it's the most profitable. You have to be willing to adapt, though.

"In the last few weeks we've had a lot of rain so we're implementing wet-weather techniques to protect the grass. You have to be willing to supplement the cows as well to make sure they're fully fed."

Liam practises what he preaches on his own family farm in Doonbeg.

"When you're applying it to your own farm it's important to have the basic principles right. Calving date is vital. You have to have cows calving and going out to spring grass where the rotations are correctly managed.

"We aim to start breeding on May 1 and start calving on February 1. We do three to four weeks of dairy AI and the remainder is a mixture of beef AI and stock bulls.

"We're aiming for a 90pc to calve in a six-week period.

"We are always trying to improve on-farm efficiency. We finished breeding recently so things are winding down for the year, so now we're trying to manage grass as best as we can."

While working on his PhD, Liam also won the 2019 FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition.

"It was fantastic to win it," he says. "It was a tough interview experience, but it was a great experience.

Liam Hanrahan at work in the milking parlour. Photo: Natasha Barton

Liam Hanrahan at work in the milking parlour. Photo: Natasha Barton

"You have to be in Macra or the IFA to take part. I'd encourage any young farmer to take part or even just get involved in Macra. It's a great organisation. It lives off of its members - the more involved in it, the more you put into it, the more you are going to get out of it."

Macra activities have, of course, been severely curtailed this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions, but Liam is looking forward to the return of farm walks and other social outings, plus the young farmer competition next year.

"There is something for everybody in it, there's a wide range of competitions so everyone can get involved," he says.

"Some thing have moved online, and that is something that people will just have to get used to going forward."

Asked whether he has plans to put his PhD to use in an off-farm position, Liam refuses to rule anything out, but says farming is the right life for him at the minute.

"The PhD was a lot of work, but I enjoyed doing it and it certainly would open a lot of doors for me. But I think the challenge of farming is one of the biggest you'll ever get.

"I've always been working towards farming at home. I'm happy with how things are going, but it's important to look out for different opportunities. You wouldn't want to close any doors on yourself."

