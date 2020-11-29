Farming

My Week: ‘A local farmer told me that if I stuck with sheep after that year, I’d never leave it’

Mary Catherine Murphy survived a baptism of fire in her first year of full-time sheep farming, when snow hit her hilly Wicklow holding during lambing, and she now runs a thriving operation of more than 100 ewes on 90 acres near Roundwood

Mary Catherine Murphy with some of her Suffock and Cheviots on her farm near Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

If Mary Catherine Murphy could go back to her first year as a full-time sheep farmer, the advice she would give herself is “have the confidence to trust your own judgment more”.

Four years since she, her father Peter and husband Ken clubbed together to buy half her uncle’s farm after he passed away, she is now farming over 100 ewes full-time outside Roundwood, Wicklow.

Farming near one of the highest villages in Ireland means the weather has a big impact on the land.

