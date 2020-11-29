My Week: ‘A local farmer told me that if I stuck with sheep after that year, I’d never leave it’

If Mary Catherine Murphy could go back to her first year as a full-time sheep farmer, the advice she would give herself is “have the confidence to trust your own judgment more”.

Four years since she, her father Peter and husband Ken clubbed together to buy half her uncle’s farm after he passed away, she is now farming over 100 ewes full-time outside Roundwood, Wicklow.

Farming near one of the highest villages in Ireland means the weather has a big impact on the land.

Some of Mary Catherine Murphy's sheep pictured on her farm near Roundwood Co Wicklow.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 18/11/20

Some of Mary Catherine Murphy's sheep pictured on her farm near Roundwood Co Wicklow.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 18/11/20

“This year I put my rams out later, on November 1. While I made my own hay this year, the dry spring meant we had a lot less,” she says..

“We can get snow when everyone else is enjoying daffodils... I hope that maybe I can get the lambs out on to better grass growth and feed less hay as it’s not that plentiful.”

Last week she re-raddled the rams and is getting the remaining Blackface ewe lambs ready to sell.

“This is my third year farming. If I could go back and give myself advice I’d say ‘trust yourself more’.

“Each year I say to myself I will trust myself to sell my lambs lighter. I don’t have lush lowland grass and this year I was really happy I sold my lambs earlier.

“It’s about having the confidence to trust my own judgment more.”

Mary Catherine's sheep on the hillside

Mary Catherine's sheep on the hillside

During her first year farming there was really bad snow when lambing started.

“We could not get in through the gates. I had to carry a flask of boiling water around as the water tanks were frozen,” she says.

“The same year I had a ewe with a full uterine prolapse. I was on the phone to the vet, who was telling me to put sugar on it!

“It was a Saturday night and my brother was out for the night and there I was man-handling the ewe, putting sugar on it, with the ewe upside down and I was thinking she’d be dead by the morning. But both of us survived!

“A local farmer told me that if I stuck with sheep after that year, I’d never leave it.

Some of Mary Catherine Murphy's sheep pictured on her farm near Roundwood Co Wicklow. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Some of Mary Catherine Murphy's sheep pictured on her farm near Roundwood Co Wicklow. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

“The local farmers are great. When I survived that tough winter, they are so encouraging and supportive in the community.”

Mary Catherine is the sixth generation of her family to farm the land and is renting 20 adjoining acres along with the 70 acres between the land they bought and her brother’s land.

When they bought the land in 2016, Mary Catherine took it over and set up a sheep system and has farmed it full-time since then.

“My father works for Coillte and we always helped out on the farm. My brother is a qualified tree surgeon and I’m a qualified horticulturist and they both help out, but the stock is all in my name.”

Day to day, Mary Catherine farms full-time on her own

Day to day, Mary Catherine farms full-time on her own

When Mary Catherine started farming she was armed with a degree in Horticultural Science but no agricultural advisor.

“I have a Level 8 qualification so I qualified for all the available payments, such as for new entrants, but when we bought the land no entitlements transferred with it, so I had to apply to the National Reserve,” she says.

“I couldn’t get an agricultural advisor. My uncle’s advisor spent some time with me to help me get set up, but I was on my own then.”

Some of Mary Catherine Murphy's sheep pictured on her farm near Roundwood Co Wicklow.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Some of Mary Catherine Murphy's sheep pictured on her farm near Roundwood Co Wicklow.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

She was also lucky to have a number of local farmers willing to help her, as well as her family.

“There is a lot of top Cheviot breeders here and a number of older farmers who are very helpful and good with their advice.

“It meant that when you went into the mart you don’t have people trying to sell you half-dead things!

“But, if I didn’t have the support of my father or uncle who had the experience of farming in the system, I don’t know what I would have done. It would have been daunting.”

She started the sheep enterprise as she wanted something she could manage day to day on her own.

“Sheep seemed like the easiest option for me. Also, when we were starting off we didn’t have facilities for cattle.”

While she has over 100 breeding ewes today, she started with 40.

“My numbers are quite low. The norm is you inherit your family farm and you get the stock or have the money to stock it. I had to use my savings to buy 10 hogget ewes myself that year.

“Then I went to another uncle and bought 30 older ewes, which were cheaper. Each year when I sell the lambs I buy more and try to keep ewe lambs, selling the ram lambs.”

Mary Catherine's sheep at a gate

Mary Catherine's sheep at a gate

The majority of the 110 breeding ewes are Wicklow Cheviot, with which she runs a Cheviot ram. The rest are Suffolk and Blackface ewes, with lambs from these the priority sell.

However, she says new entrants should be supported better by the system.

“Young farmers should be looked at separately. When you are starting off with just 40 ewes and you triple your stock, you should for instance with the Sheep Welfare Scheme, see your payment triple, but mine has stayed at €400, despite the increase in my flock to 110 ewes.

“Because I only get €400 from the Scheme, it all literally goes back into my feeding bill, meal or supplements — €400 goes very quickly in the co-op.”

A “saving grace” has been a mobile sheep handling unit she bought through TAMS.

“Before that I was tying gates to make a home-made run and wrestling ewes to look at their feet, which is a nightmare without handling equipment.”