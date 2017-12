A Westmeath farmer has expressed pride at the legacy of his late father’s generosity after travelling 6,500 miles to be reunited with a cow donated by him to a destitute African family a decade ago.

'My father would have been very proud' - Irish farmer travels 6,500 miles to be reunited with cow

Colm Doyle travelled to the heart of Rwanda in central/eastern Africa to see first-hand how a cow donated by his late father Jimmy 11 years ago had transformed the lives of a Rwanda family.

The cow is just one of an impressive and ever growing herd of cows sent since the mid-noughties by a local group in Moate through aid agency Bóthar to impoverished families in Rwanda, other parts of Africa and eastern European. The cows have had a transformational effect on the lives of an estimated 1,000 plus families as the aid agency returns each year to re-impregnate the cows, with a deal struck with each recipient family that they must pass on the first born female calf to a neighbour.

Prior to being given a heifer, each family undergoes a six month programme of training in animal husbandry, water-harvesting and basic horticulture practices. The Moate Bóthar group started off 15 years ago by raising funds through the local national school to send out just one goat but, a decade and a half later, they are sending on average 50 cows and up to 80 goats each year. In one year alone they sent out 115 in-calf heifers.