My Dog: Beautiful Blackie loves guarding farm

Some people would call me an Alsatian, but I do not like that name. We are a proud breed of noble, intelligent dogs, originally bred for herding sheep. I was born in Co Clare and lived there until I was a year old.

My owners had many dogs and put me up for sale on the internet. When my present family saw my picture, they fell in love with me straight away - I am a good looker and I have lovely bright, yellow eyes.

I am a hardy outside dog, not like those pampered pooches who live inside with central heating and cushions to lie on. I am a working dog. My job is watchdog, I am on security day and night. I sleep on a mat at the back door if the weather is fine; when it's wet and cold, I sleep on a mat on the garage floor. If it gets very cold, I go into a very cosy box which is called Charlie's Pad. It was made specially for a dog named Charlie, a male German Shepherd, who lived here before me. He had a great reputation as a watchdog, so I have to work hard. If I do well, I hope my family might change the name on the sleeping box to Blackie's Pad.

I get very cross if a strange car arrives at our house. I don't allow anybody to get out of a car until one of my family comes out and tells me if it's OK. If there is nobody in the house, I get really, really cross and make sure the strangers move off again. I also keep an eye on the farmyard. I have great hearing. If I hear a different sound, I investigate straight away.

I love playing games with the children. We play jail. They lock me in jail, but I escape and run off. I am like lightning to run and they can't catch me. I run round and round in circles - it is great fun and I get great exercise.

I had to have an operation. It was done by a lady vet who was very nice to me. I did not like the cone I had to wear to stop me from chewing out the stitches.

I have to go now, I think I hear a strange car coming.