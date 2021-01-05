Farming

‘My dairy days are done’ – Tom McGahon finishes milking after 70 years

As he retires with a heavy heart but a clear head, Tom explains how he knew it was time to get out, and looks back at how the sector changed during his decades at the coal-face

Tom McGahon on his farm outside Moyvore, Co. Westmeath. Photos: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

TOM McGahon vividly remembers the first cow he milked some 70 years ago. “A lovely red Shorthorn; an exceptionally good butterfat cow,” he says.

She was one of three cows the 10-year-old Tom milked with his mother on the home farm at Coolcreedan, Louth village.

It was the late 1940s. The “birth of modern rural Ireland” was happening as Tom walked “the dusty roads” to school.

