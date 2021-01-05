‘My dairy days are done’ – Tom McGahon finishes milking after 70 years

TOM McGahon vividly remembers the first cow he milked some 70 years ago. “A lovely red Shorthorn; an exceptionally good butterfat cow,” he says.

She was one of three cows the 10-year-old Tom milked with his mother on the home farm at Coolcreedan, Louth village.

It was the late 1940s. The “birth of modern rural Ireland” was happening as Tom walked “the dusty roads” to school.

“Men were digging holes in fields to create rural electrification and poles were dragged by horses. I met great characters who, betimes, told me something new,” he recalls. “Most people then were just getting by, but all had one thing in common — everyone wanted to get on.”

Tom, an inquisitive, information-hungry child, was no exception.

“I milked my first cow at 10 and I’m at it ever since,” he says. “My mother started to supply the co-op around 1950 at 10p/gallon. It went up to 11 pence, she couldn’t believe her luck.

“As a young man, I started milking a 10-cow herd and worked up to 30 cows milking with a three-bucket plant.”

Tom supplied Dealgan Dairies in Dundalk, an offshoot of Dublin’s Premier Dairies.

“Almost everybody was supplying milk in a small way, anywhere from three to 10 cows. We all used the dairy herd as a cashflow.”

Reared in a county environment of tillage, Tom was into wheat and potatoes too.

“Potatoes were big business. We supplied 150t of spuds to Erin Foods, but when Tuam factory closed I switched altogether to dairying,” he says.

By 1970 Tom received two shillings and six pence a gallon for liquid milk. In 1977 the McGahon family and 40 of their “very good cows” moved to a new holding in Dalystown, Moyvore, Co Westmeath.

Tom built a six-unit parlour and developed an almost 200ac platform for grazing and grain to supply Westmeath Co-Op and James Wallace merchants in Mullingar.

Expand Close Tom in his milking shed where he worked for over 40 years / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom in his milking shed where he worked for over 40 years

“Unfortunately, in 1983 brucellosis struck the same year milk quotas were introduced. I got caught,” he says. “Half the quota I should have had was unavailable because I got half wiped out.

“Brucellosis was raging, every second herd had it. It was dreadful because I was putting a new place together, I had a small amount of debt yet never missed a repayment. I kept the show on the road.”

The father-of-three built his British Friesian herd back up to 42 cows.

“The most I ever milked was 42 because quota was nearly unavailable unless you gave an arm and a leg for it,” he explains.

Hammering

“Milk was just getting by; over-production was hammering the price. The 1980s was very bad for rural Ireland; emigration was rife.

“In 1988 there was a change in constituent value requirements for milk. In 1987 price was paid at 3.25pc protein and 3.55pc butterfat, but the following year the same price was 3.30pc protein and 3.60pc butterfat.

“The farm organisations didn’t kick up enough about it.”

Tom was elected to the Food Industries Co-Op board in Bailieborough and Westmeath as a farmer representative.

“My main concern was the price of milk and cost of production,” he says.

“We raised hell over the changed value of protein and butterfat; it was my biggest fight during my time representing farmers.

“But we lost the battle. The value remains the same today in favour of protein.”

Expand Close Tom's farm outside Moyvore, Co. Westmeath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom's farm outside Moyvore, Co. Westmeath

By the 1990s the economy was lifting, and Tom noted the start of the boom.

“In the late ’90s and early 2000s we were making buckets of money. Milk price was rising, it was 38c/L in 2006. We were making a clean fortune,” he says.

“It wouldn’t have been impossible on a family farm of 40 cows in the July cheque to get €7,000 quid.”

Yet overall, Tom says milk price today (around 33c/L) equates to just a 5c/L increase to price in the late ’80s.

“I’ve seen serious ups and downs. Price today is almost the same as the worst years we had, insofar as there was cashflow but very, very small profits,” he says.

“The only way to generate real money is significant volume. Herds have doubled to create a taxable income. The family farm is still just getting by. Bigger outfits may be making more, but it’s on volume, not price.”

Tom never considered exiting farming.

Expand Close Tom and his dog Dingo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom and his dog Dingo

“If I walked outside my farm gate with nothing, I was basically classed ‘an unskilled labourer’. No degrees, no schooling and worst of all, I’d probably be too old at 45 to do anything except manual work or driving. That’s just the way it was.”

Tom only took respite from his 16-hour-long working days for the Galway Races.

“That was the big day out. A car would arrive from Louth and myself and my wife Margaret would head off for a great day with friends.”

Writing became his outlet — Tom is a published author completing his third book.

“I didn’t socialise that much. Late at night I’d sit down with a biro and people would arrive on a page. They would talk to me, I’d write it down and stories came out,” he says.

“I’ve written a lot over my lifetime. A few years ago I gathered up all my sheaves and sheaves of paper and welded it together into my first book Fleeting Memory.”

Tom recognises that twice-a-day milking has taken a toll.

“Last year I said to my family ‘this is my last year at it’. I was prepared to walk away.”

After a stumble in his parlour last January, Tom knew the time was right.

“I let 20 cows go last February. I wasn’t at the loading of them; I wasn’t able.

Expand Close Tom says he will 'find good homes' for his remaining cows / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom says he will 'find good homes' for his remaining cows

“I had some late calvers and milked them this summer; I’ll find good homes for them. A few other cows were emptied, fattened and sent to the factory. I still have some nice calvers that will be sold come spring.

“It’s very, very difficult to know that the last of my cows will go this February.

“I know I’m not able to work them — I’m starting to get pains in my hands and it’s only a fool that doesn’t listen to the body.

“But I’m still clean crazy to stand in the milking shed. I have this awful grá for work; I just can’t be idle.

“Even with the cows gone, I’ve this great requirement to be in the parlour at 4.30pm. At that time in the evening there is a void in my life. I miss the cows — dammit, they were nearly my friends.

“One of my highlights, apart from the money, was a year I calved 52 cows but reared 53 calves, that stands out. It was down to luck and good management.

Codding yourself

“I never bothered with cameras — if you can’t stand with them at am when they are calving you’re codding yourself. I spent as much time outside at night, as I did inside.”

Tom is currently buying bullocks to replace his dairy herd. The changed enterprise will be managed by his daughters Maria and Deirdre.

Expand Close Tom and his daughters Deirdre and Maria / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom and his daughters Deirdre and Maria

“They now own the farm. There are far too many old people holding onto land, it was crucial for me to be able to manage the change,” he says.

“I bought some bullocks in Ballymahon Mart before Christmas. Number for number they will all be replaced.

“I had a successful life dairying — at one point I was farming nearly 200ac. My dairy days are done now, but in my mind’s eye I still walk every inch of the land.”

Tom's 10 tips for new entrants into dairying

After almost seven decades milking cows, Tom is well placed to offer advice for new entrants into dairying, and he has 10 tips.

Firstly, he says, “be certain of what you want to do and make a plan to arrive at that destination”.

Globalisation and price is the new quota, he says.

“New entrants would want to be very careful in relation to what they are going to get out of it. They would want to really have their sums done.

“If they can’t compete on the present-day price, or even a lower price, they shouldn’t touch it. There are too many requirements of investment that you really need to be sure of yourself.”

Expand Close Tom's cows feeding / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom's cows feeding

New entrants must “at least own the stock”, says Tom. “There are people coming in and the bank owns everything — the equipment and, in some cases, the herd. That really can’t be done.

“The only thing that the new entrants have coming in is that they probably own the land. At the end of the day, depreciation will get you because the cows don’t live for ever.”

You must be willing to work hard.

“You have to keep help to a minimum because a hundred cows wouldn’t effectively pay two people; otherwise my advice would be get 50 good cows, do it yourself and follow that line of thinking.”

Expand Close One of Tom's sheds / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of Tom's sheds

For those switching from beef to dairy, Tom says “at the worst of time, you would have to own the land and have 100 bullocks to buy 100 cows and, at that point, you’d be in with a shout”.

Tom is a big believer in pure-bred breeding.

“Get as close to, and commence, pure-bred breeding the whole time. Cross-breds are a hiding to nowhere. Pure-bred registered breeding… if I was starting again that is the road I would go.

Docile

“I always milked a British Friesian. I never liked the Holsteins. The British Friesian is kind, she’ll give a thousand gallons or more and she’s docile. At the end of her time, she is easily fattened too.

“The Holstein will milk out at six or seven years. She’s a milk factory, but she’s a bag of bones and you could do nothing with her.”

New entrants must respect the environment, Tom stresses.

“Frankly, I’m appalled at the way some farmers are disregarding the environment and habitats,” Tom says.

“The environment has to be protected — there is far too much scrub removal. I’m of the school of thought to contain it and let it remain.

“Contain and remain would be my battle cry.”

For borrowings for start-ups, it is crucial that the family home is not involved.

Pay attention to the weather. As a young farmer Tom says he routinely watched “the Weather Situation for Farmers and Growers’ on the BBC each Sunday.

“John Cherrington was spot on when he said, ‘if you haven’t got your drilling done by Wednesday at noon, you won’t be back in the fields for a while’.”

Finally, Tom cites words of wisdom uttered by vet, farmer, UCD professor and TV presenter Justin Keating on RTé’s Telefís Feirme.

“Justin made one remark that all dairy farmers must remember.

“He was watching a man in Kildare driving cows out of a six-row parlour with a stick in his hand.

“Justin turned and said: ‘There is no place at all for sticks in the parlour’.”