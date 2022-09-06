Mouldy bales and feed pose serious health risk to farmers

Mould on bales could cause asthma, chronic bronchitis, shortness of breath, weight loss and farmer’s lung. Photo: Roger Jones

Farmers have been warned of the serious dangers to their health posed by mouldy bales and feed.

Dust, spores and vapours from mouldy bales can cause very server respiratory illnesses and Teagasc Health & Safety Specialist John McNamara has warned many farmers should be wearing masks when opening bales.

Speaking on a recent webinar on the subject, he highlighted recent research which found some 60pc of farmers have some kind of respiratory issue, while some 13pc of farmers have an airways disease and 12pc have some form of lung damage.

McNamara warned that spores from mouldy bales could cause significant long-term health problems, including asthma, chronic bronchitis, shortness of breath, weight loss and farmer’s lung.

Read More

“First and foremost, if you have concerns, you should contact your doctor,” said McNamara. “There are treatments available and the earlier one gets them, the better.

“Those grey and blue spores coming off bales are public enemy number one as regards farmers’ respiratory health. If you get a high dose of those into your lungs, it can cause many issues. One high dose can also trigger an allergy or reaction in future from a much smaller dose.”

McNamara also warned that danger lurked in not only bales of hay or silage, but also grain and feed of any type with mould. Ventilation is critical to the prevention of illness, he stressed.

“What the lungs need is clean air and nothing else,” he said. “Ventilation must always come first. Good airflow for livestock as well as for people is key to lowering the level of danger in the first instance.”

However, McNamara also said the wearing of masks is also recommended, particularly for those with existing respiratory issues.

“P2 masks are recommended as they prevent the inhalation of tiny spores. Farmers should be wearing them more frequently around the farm yard.

“I know it’s a hard sell to farmers, but there are many options on the market.

“Shop around for one that suits you,” he said, while stressing the importance of wearing them correctly.