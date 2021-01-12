Farming

Stigmatised children used as cheap or free labour

The children of unmarried women ‘boarded out’ to farms from Mother and Baby Homes were often worked hard from a very young age and were open to abuse, both physical and sexual

Stigma: Historian Lindsey Earner-Byrne says institutions such as the Tuam Mother and Baby Home were a response to the social attitudes of the time which stigmatised unmarried mothers as the most difficult group for society to deal with. . Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

In 1957 a notice in the Tuam Herald read: Children to be Boarded Out. It invited applications from women for girls under seven and boys under five years of age and detailed the maintenance allowance to be paid for their upkeep.

The children were in Tuam Mothers and Baby Home, an institution run by the Bon Secours sisters from 1925 to 1961, and the practice of ‘boarding out’ stemmed from the workhouse system in the 19th century where poor, orphaned and deserted children were, in effect, fostered out to families who were paid to keep them.

It’s unknown exactly how many children were ‘boarded out’ from Mother and Baby Homes and industrial schools in Ireland as adoption did not become legal until 1952, but historians put it at thousands.

Privacy