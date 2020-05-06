Farming

Morning workouts and evening farming: Meet the 87-year-old who can run 60 metres in 14 seconds

Masters champion Naughton still going for gold and showing no signs of slowing down at 87

Jumping to it: Pat Naughton going through his paces in his hallway at home in Nenagh. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Jumping to it: Pat Naughton going through his paces in his hallway at home in Nenagh. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Cathal Dennehy

He does what he can. Pat Naughton sprints up and down the hallway of his bungalow in Nenagh, cycling through the movements of the long jump, high jump, shot put, events he's practised for more than half a century.

Fifteen minutes every morning, another five or six in the evening. In between he'll often head out the back to chop wood or stroll over to his 20 acres of land and work on the electric fence, which he needs to get finished this week as 20 new cattle arrive for the summer.

He's 87 now, which means it's 60 years since he won his third Irish decathlon title, 59 years since he gave up the sport, 49 years since he took it back up, and, in that time, he has accrued 336 masters medals - "most of them gold".