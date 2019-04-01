More drones to help prevent illegal dumping as funding increased by 50pc

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton today announced funding of €3m to the Anti-Dumping Initiative to support communities around the country to tackle illegal dumping.

Making the announcement at Darndale Community Centre, North Dublin the Minister said, “Illegal dumpers are poking their finger in the eye of communities all over the country. We can only stamp it out if we work together. This money will step up the chances of catching the offenders and will provide help to those who want to do the right thing.

“Innovation, surveillance using drones, special collections for awkward items like mattresses, spreading awareness among young people and recognizing the work of volunteers can all pay a role.

“We will be putting a special emphasis on targeting blackspots. Since 2017, the ADI programme has removed some 5,000 tonnes of illegal waste from some of the country’s most notorious fly tipping black-spots. In the vast majority of cases, once a community takes action in a particular area, re-offending becomes highly unlikely. Nearly half of the funding being announced today will go towards tackling black-spots.”

IFA Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney said the 50pc increase in funding to tackle illegal dumping, but called for increased prosecutions by local authorities.

“Farm families and rural dwellers are the real custodians of the environment. They are sickened by the abhorrent behaviour of passing motorists and serial dumpers who use the countryside as a tipping ground. It’s not acceptable and can’t continue."