Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 1 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

More drones to help prevent illegal dumping as funding increased by 50pc

A drone operating on a farm.
A drone operating on a farm.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton today announced funding of €3m to the Anti-Dumping Initiative to support communities around the country to tackle illegal dumping.

Making the announcement at Darndale Community Centre, North Dublin the Minister said, “Illegal dumpers are poking their finger in the eye of communities all over the country. We can only stamp it out if we work together. This money will step up the chances of catching the offenders and will provide help to those who want to do the right thing.

“Innovation, surveillance using drones, special collections for awkward items like mattresses, spreading awareness among young people and recognizing the work of volunteers can all pay a role.

“We will be putting a special emphasis on targeting blackspots. Since 2017, the ADI programme has removed some 5,000 tonnes of illegal waste from some of the country’s most notorious fly tipping black-spots. In the vast majority of cases, once a community takes action in a particular area, re-offending becomes highly unlikely. Nearly half of the funding being announced today will go towards tackling black-spots.”

IFA Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney said the 50pc increase in funding to tackle illegal dumping, but called for increased prosecutions by local authorities.

“Farm families and rural dwellers are the real custodians of the environment. They are sickened by the abhorrent behaviour of passing motorists and serial dumpers who use the countryside as a tipping ground. It’s not acceptable and can’t continue."

Also Read

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Newgrange in County Meath (Niall Carson/PA)

'One of the only ways I could build on my own land is to be working full-time...
After suffering burnout, farmer and author Lorna Sixsmith identified self-care tactics that help her de-stress

Tired but wired: Why are so many of us suffering burnout and what can we do...
Danny Healy-Rae. Photo: Tom Burke

Army should be deployed as deer 'take over' Kerry - Danny Healy-Rae
The absence of high-quality rural broadband in Ireland is holding back farming

5G operators won't have to provide rural coverage
Cormac Porter Marie Flanagan and Alex Burns get ready for the St Brigid's College, Loughrea Tranistion Year Tractor Run PHOTO: KEVIN BYRNE

Students driving home vital hospice work
Waiting game: Many parts of rural Ireland are still lacking in high-speed broadband

Adrian Weckler: Why Rural Ireland is losing the 5G game
Ballyhale Shamrocks players celebrate with the cup

After losing five shops, three pubs and the post office, how this rural...


Top Stories

Review of nitrates derogation underway in bid to reduce environmental...
Larry Goodman

Goodman's beef empire is at the heart of the Brexit storm but few would bet...
Extending to 112ac, the lands have been fallow for the last year

Good-quality 112ac farm by the sea for €7,500 per acre
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Frosty start to April as temperatures plunge to -1C
Young woman shopping in the supermarket

UK food chief ‘terrified’ of no-deal prospect
Jack Macken spreads 9:7:25 fertilizer on winter barley on a farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Jack (25) farms beef and cerals in partnership with his brothers Robert and Eddie. Photo: Damien Eagers

Richard Hackett: 'We need to go back to the boring basics to boost our crop...
Stock Image.

Mary Kinston: Milk fat and protein at levels not seen for many years