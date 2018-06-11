'Money is easy spent and hard-earned'
The writer and farmer John Connell is the author of the well-known The Cow Book, which was published earlier this year and gives an account of a year on his family farm in Ballinalee, Co Longford.
Connell will be at Bantry Library on Friday, July 20 to read from The Cow Book as part of the West Cork Literary Festival, which runs from July 13 to 20. For more information on the festival, visit www.westcorkliteraryfestival.ie.
What's the most important lesson about money which your career in writing has taught you?
Never count the money you are owed until it comes in. There can often be a big wait between deals and actually getting paid. So writing has taught me to be a bit more frugal.
What's the toughest thing financially about being a farmer today?
Well that's a huge question - we get less money for cattle nowadays so that is a big issue. The meat factories have a big pull over family beef farms - controlling prices and dictating what they will pay. It's a huge strain on the industry.
What's the most expensive country you ever visited?
I lived in Sydney, Australia for over five years and it is horribly expensive. Average house prices in Sydney are now well into one million dollars. My wife is Australian and works in advertising but even she has expressed how difficult it is to get into the housing market there.