'Money is easy spent and hard-earned'

Connell will be at Bantry Library on Friday, July 20 to read from The Cow Book as part of the West Cork Literary Festival, which runs from July 13 to 20. For more information on the festival, visit www.westcorkliteraryfestival.ie.

What's the most important lesson about money which your career in writing has taught you?

Never count the money you are owed until it comes in. There can often be a big wait between deals and actually getting paid. So writing has taught me to be a bit more frugal.