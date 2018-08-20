The points required to study Ag Science has dropped for some courses, but increased for others, as students plumb for 'boom-time' careers.

Mixed demand for Ag Science courses as students plumb for 'boom-time' careers

Points in courses such as engineering, architecture/construction and law are some of the main ares that saw points increases today, when CAO points were published.

However, which some science degrees saw the points requirement increase this year, most Ag Science courses seeing a drop in demand.

Ag Science in UCD, has only dropped 4 points to 451, but Dairy Business has dropped from 451 in the first round last year to 432 this year.

Agri-Environmental Science saw its points requirement drop from 419 to 397.

Courses in increased demand include Food Science, which went from 466 last year to 484, and forestry, which increased by 7 points.

Dundalk Institute of Technology saw the points for Agriculture fall from 341 in the first round last year to 327, while Agricultural Engineering in Galway also increased - from 305 to 330.

The same course in Tralee saw points fall from 320 to 300.