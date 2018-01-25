Minister claims 300 farms a week getting access to high-speed broadband despite delays

Every single week 300 farms are getting access to up to 1,000 Mbps high-speed broadband, according to the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

He says the Government's national broadband plan has been very successful in encouraging increased levels of investment by the telecoms sector.

This is despite the fact that the Taoiseach has acknowledged that rollout of the National Broadband Plan has been further delayed. In the Dail this week the Taoiseach accepted that the roll-out is taking far too long.

“It is enormously frustrating for everyone waiting for broadband connections in their homes. “We anticipate that the contract will be signed this year and probably in the middle of the year.

Leo Varadkar