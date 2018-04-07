Midas touch - The farmer's sons who are the go-to-men for elite of national hunt racing
The Doyle brothers have become the go-to men for buyers in search of point-to-point horses with big potential
It has been quite a few weeks for Donnchadh Doyle and the team at Monbeg Stables. Breaking sales records, and churning out nine point-to-point winners in a single weekend - it is one spring season that they will remember for years to come.
"The horses have been flying for us, we've been very lucky," 31-year-old Donnchadh commented as he jumped on a flight to the UK last week to attend the Tattersalls Ireland Ascot March Sale.
Travelling the length and breadth of Ireland and beyond is a weekly routine the Wexford native has now become well accustomed to, since his business of buying and selling young Irish point-to-pointers took off over five years ago.
Together with his brother Sean, they regularly make the headlines when it comes to young and talented Irish-bred National Hunt horses.
Notable graduates in recent years include double Cheltenham winner Holywell, Welsh Grand National winner Monbeg Dude and Randox Health Grand National runner-up, The Last Samurai, who takes his chance at Aintree again this coming weekend.
Others include the 2018 Thyestes Chase and Ten Up Novice Chase winner Monbeg Notorious, the hugely promising Willie Mullins-trained Redhotfillypeppers and Nicky Henderson's charge, Claimantakinforgan.
Horses and farming have both been in the Doyle family for years and so it was only natural that the next generation would follow one or the other. While his father Michael still farms part-time at home, Donnchadh chose thoroughbreds, as did his brothers Sean, Cormac, Gearoid and Eamon. Micheál, meanwhile trains greyhounds, while Colman farms in the UK. Their only sister, Cait, works as a teacher.
Another brother, Tomas, also lives on the farm and has carved a career producing sport horses along with his wife, Marti Rudd.