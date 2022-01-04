Meet the young farmer who’s milked over 2,000 cows in the last year

Aedín feeding the calves on one of the farms she's currently working on

Change of direction: Aedín Quirke, pictured in the milking parlour, did a degree in digital creative media, but just knew that the office life wasn’t for her, and she’s been ‘freelancing’ on dairy farms ever since. Photos: Seamus Farrelly

Aedín Quirke has milked over 2,000 cows and has worked on 12 different dairy farms in the last year.

Although she didn’t grow up on a farm, the Meath native says she always had a love for agriculture but just couldn’t see a way of making it a profession.

After completing a degree in digital creative media, she just knew that the office life wasn’t for her, and she’s been “freelancing” on dairy farms ever since.

Expand Close Aedin Quirke milking / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aedin Quirke milking

“I was in my second year of college when I was delivering straw to a farmer in Cavan one day and he asked me if I knew anyone who would be interested in taking care of his farm for him while he went on a two week holiday,” she says.

“I agreed to do it, even though I’d no experience with dairy farming.

“He showed me the ropes and although it was very daunting at first, I ended up loving it. I continued working with him for six months and after that, I knew that farming was what I wanted to do.”

Expand Close Aedín Quirke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aedín Quirke

After graduating, Aedín continued working on dairy farms and at the beginning of 2021, she applied to Farm Relief Services (FRS).

“They were looking to hire people and I got a contract straight away. Since then, I’ve worked on 12 different farms and milked over 2,000 cows,” she says.

Aedín now has experience of various types of milking systems.

“In January I started working in an old-school, abreast stand-up stall parlour,” she says.

“In that type of parlour you’re basically on the same level as the cows so personal safety is important. You have to be extremely vigilant because you’re working in such close proximity to the animals and you’re behind them, which can be dangerous.

Expand Close Aedín checking on the dairy stock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aedín checking on the dairy stock

“I’ve worked on so many different dairy farms since, from herringbone parlours, rotary parlours to mobile milking units. I’ve really learned so much.”

Aedín is currently working on two farms in relatively close proximity to each other.

“One of the farms I’m on at the minute has a double-up herringbone parlour and I’m milking 170 cows,” she says. “I do morning milking one week and then evening milking the next week.

“The last cow just calved on that farm so it’s been quite busy up until now.”

Aedín works on the second farm two days a week and she’s enjoying the diversity this lifestyle is giving her.

“I go to the second farm on Thursdays and Fridays where I help another farmer,” she says. “One day I’ll milk and he’ll feed the calves and then the next day we’ll swap roles. It means no two days are exactly the same, which I enjoy.

Expand Close Aedín feeding the calves on one of the farms she's currently working on / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aedín feeding the calves on one of the farms she's currently working on

“There’s around 90 cows on that farm, with an 11-unit DeLaval which has automatic cluster removers.”

Aedín has plenty of experience in calf rearing, with both of her current farms doing both spring and autumn calving. She prefers to try the calves with a bottle, before resorting to stomach-tubing if needs be.

“If there’s been a hard calving or the calf is a bit weak, I’ll stomach-tube it to get it up and moving, but if everything has gone smoothly, I like to give them a go on the bottle first, because that’s the type of feeding they’ll have to get used to,” she says.

Expand Close Aedín Quirke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aedín Quirke

Aedín is doing a long-distance Green Cert through Gurteen College — she has an exam in dairy husbandry this week.

“It’s a great course, very informative,” she says. “I have to go to the college just once a month for skills days.

“On these days we learn practical farm skills such as dosing, handling and general husbandry. The other lectures are delivered online, which has been ideal as I can fit them in around my day.”

Aedín has been keeping a busy schedule, spending most of her off-farm time studying and completing assignments.

Expand Close Aedín feeding the dairy stock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aedín feeding the dairy stock

Down-time

She has little down-time: her boyfriend Cory is a new entrant to dairy and until recently, she had been spending much of her time out on the farm with him.

“This was his first year milking and he’s been dried off now since the end of November. Calving starts in a couple of weeks on January 15, so things will be even busier then,” she says.

Expand Close Aedín Quirke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aedín Quirke

Aedín synchronized the cows on Cory’s farm so as to have a tight calving period this spring.

“I’ve been asked to synchronise another farmer’s cows this spring too,” she says.

“Because calving in a synchronised herd is so concise, it allows you to plan around the farm and doesn’t take up as much time as it normally would.”

Aedín says she has has absolutely no regrets about choosing the farming life over office life