Meet the woman who forced the world’s meat factories to change the way they treat animals

Having an interesting career has made life worthwhile, says Prof Temple Grandin, a world-renowned spokesperson for autism who also changed the face of livestock-handling across the globe.

Born in Boston in 1947, Prof Grandin says that, as a child, she had “all the full-blown symptoms of autism” — no speech, no social interaction, and engaged in combative behaviour.

“It looked pretty severe,” recalls the Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University.

“The doctors didn’t know what autism was, so when they took me in for diagnosis I was just called ‘brain damaged’. Back then it was common to just institutionalise anyone that didn’t fit the mould.”

Determined not to be confined by ‘labels’, her Harvard-educated mother, an actress and singer, rallied behind her, teaching her to read with phonics (a method based on learning the sounds that letters represent), to use her words, to dress herself, and to eat with utensils between the ages of two and five.

With the help of many other mentors and teachers that “stretched” young Temple during her formative mainstream education — primary school was “very good” but her teenage years “were terrible, I was bullied and teased” — she came to realise she had certain skills she could exploit, specifically how she “thought of the world in visual terms”.

After developing an interest in cattle from visiting her aunt’s farm in Arizona, she found that her autism experience helped her understand animal behaviour — a life-changing realisation that ultimately led to the revolution of the slaughter industry in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Europe — including Ireland.

Prof Grandin went on to develop key designs to improve animal welfare in meat plants including the centre track restrainer system, cattle corrals designed with curved races, cattle crush squeeze chutes, cattle loading ramps for trucks and stockyard pens, scoring systems for assessing handlers, and cattle dip vats — all conceived to reduce stress on animals during handling and prior to slaughter.

With multiple qualifications, hundreds of peer-reviewed journals, several best-seller books including Thinking in Pictures, Livestock Handling and Transport and Animals in Translation, plus a self-titled biopic starring Hollywood actress Claire Danes, behind her, Prof Grandin, 75, talks to the Farming Independent about facing adversity, the upsides of autism, and the future of agriculture.

Prof Grandin was played by Claire Danes in a 2010 biopic

Prof Grandin was played by Claire Danes in a 2010 biopic

Q: What are some of biggest challenges you’ve faced in your career in the livestock industry?

A: “Today my designs are used to process 50pc of the cattle in the US and Canada, but when I started out working in the cattle industry in the ’70s it was a man’s industry.

“I can tell you, being a woman was 10 times the barrier of autism — autism was a non-issue; being a woman was my biggest issue.

“I had to make myself very good at what I did.

“Where I had most of the trouble was the middle management: it wasn’t the big owners of the places, it was the foreman level.

“The farmers accepted it, but the higher-ups called it “disgusting” and “indecent”.

“I got kicked out of a lot of stuff for being a woman.”

Q: Do you have concerns about the structure of the meat processing industry as it mainly consists of a small number of dominant players?

A: “The thing is big is often very economic. There is a basic principle of supply chains — I don’t care what the product is, if you have a single huge source, it’s cheap and it’s very efficient.

“But when you lose it, you’ve got a problem; that applies to natural gas, electronic chips, baby formula, meat… a centralised supply chain is fragile.

“In a distributed supply chain, it will cost more, but that supply chain is more resistant to breaking. It’s that simple: big is fragile.

“In my country there is a lot of interest building in ‘local’. When the meat plants shut down during Covid because people got sick, that was a real supply chain mess and so there is getting to be a lot of interest in opening some smaller plants and doing a lot more local.

“Because the problem with big is when it works, it works fine, it’s efficient, but when it breaks it’s a mess.

Prof Grandin is concerned about the loss of skilled trades

Prof Grandin is concerned about the loss of skilled trades

“We also have a big problem with workers in our industry to keep our factories from falling apart… for repairing equipment, we’ve got situations of price gouging.

“It goes back to two things the industry did wrong 25 years ago: taking out all of the shop and hands-on classes. Our large meat companies, and other industries, disbanded their in-house building and engineering departments that we are paying for right now — big mistake.

“When I was working out in the plants, I estimate that 20pc of the very skilled designers and people who did welding and invented equipment were either autistic, dyslexic or ADHD.

“But we’ve lost our skilled trades so we’re going to have a hard time finding people to fix the meat plants to keep them operated.”

Q: As someone with a career dedicated to the humane handling of livestock, why do you work in the slaughter industry?

A: “My take is that we have to make sure we give the cattle and sheep a good life when they are alive, and when they go to the plant it’s low-stress and painless.

“I think slaughterhouses should have glass walls, and we constantly have to keep working on management on improving cattle-handling.

“Some plant managers are old dinosaurs who aren’t behind their staff on improving cattle-handling… I just want smaller groups handled, to get rid of the police whistle, and to get rid of yelling and screaming in the yards or lairages.

“All consumers should be able to see what happens in a meat plant if they choose to, so it shouldn’t be a surprise.

This digital weighing crate with three-way manual drafting was designed with the help of from Grandin

This digital weighing crate with three-way manual drafting was designed with the help of from Grandin

“We’ve made video tours (on YouTube) of meat plants that start with the unloading. You can watch the animals going into the pens, into the stunner, so you gradually work into it.

“These videos are well received. The reaction I usually get is, ‘it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be’.

“I don’t support going vegan and getting rid of animals. We actually need animal agriculture and, in the countries that raise a lot of crops, we need to be doing crop rotation where every third year you graze animals on a cover crop — monocultures do not improve the land.

“Maybe in the future we eat less meat, but it would still be there.”

Q: Do you think global cattle numbers need to decrease to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

A: “Well, the thing you have got to remember is, 20pc of all habitable land can only be used for grazing.

“For example, I just went out to a field day that our university went on in Burlington, Colorado, I drove 200km on the highway past land that can only be used for grazing — there is not enough ground water to grow crops.

“We need to be utilising that — you can’t do anything else with that land.

“I’m not saying they absolutely shouldn’t be reduced — if you’re over-grazing your pastures you might have to reduce cattle numbers — but just saying we need to get rid of half the cattle I don’t agree with.

“I take a bottom-up local approach: we need to fix things on a much more local level.

“The problem is you have people making policy who have never been on the ground.”

Q: How have you managed your autism in different work environments throughout your career?

A: “What I find interesting is science stuff; most people are more interested in the social.

“I’ve listened to country and western music, something like 70pc of the songs are about romance and love and stuff like that, well that to me is boring, I’m stimulated by the work.

“Why I put so much emphasis on career is because having a satisfying career makes life worthwhile.”

‘Grazing has a bright future, but you have to do it right’

Ireland is good at pasture, which means the land gives cattle and sheep “a good life”, says Prof Grandin.

Speaking in Kepak Athleague as part of an event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Tipperary’s Aleen Cust, the first female vet in Europe, she praised this country’s grass-based production system.

“I’m really trying to figure out how to make grazing better and better, and to show that we can actually improve the environment with grazing animals — that includes improving pollinators, biodiversity, also the basics of letting the roots grow back, a principle that a lot of people forget.

“If you do grazing right, you improve the land, you have hedgerows and diversity of wildlife — but if you do it wrong you mess up land.

“One thing Ireland is good at is pasture and, in terms of animal welfare, that means you can give cattle and sheep a good life.

“So, I think grazing has a bright future, but you have to do it right. Something that works well in one part of Ireland might not work so well in another part of the country.

“Talk of reducing livestock numbers to grow grasses to feed anaerobic digesters, well I don’t think that is the smartest idea.

“Grazing cattle, sheep and goats are an important part of a sustainable agricultural future.

“I’ve driven all over the US, South America, China, Australia and I’ve seen all this land where all you can do is graze it — what do you do with the outback of Australia if you don’t graze it? It’s the size of western Europe. There’s not enough water for crops there.”

Asked how her work has improved handling facilities in Irish meat processing plants, Dr Grandin replied: “I credit being an extreme visual thinker, which autism would be involved with, for being able to understand animals because animals don’t think in words, animals live in a sensory-based world.

“I’ll tell you one story about Ireland. A couple years ago I was brought to a plant down the country where the cattle refused to go in the stun box, so I went up and I took a look.

“I saw there were two holes in the door, maybe about the size if a golf ball, where the cattle could see movement through the door. They put duct tape over the holes, and it fixed the problem straight away — the cattle went right in the stun box.

“I see this stuff all the time, when I point it out to people they say, ‘why didn’t I see that?’”

‘Kids with autism are getting addicted to video games and going absolutely nowhere’

Too many children living with autism are “getting addicted to video games and going absolutely nowhere”, warns Prof Grandin.

She urges parents whose children may be grappling with the condition to focus on developing practical skills.

“I went to a small elementary school with 12-13 kids in each class, highly structured, lots of hands-on activities, art class, sewing class, woodwork, cooking, and that was very beneficial to me,” she says.

Read More

“One of the worst things schools have done is taking out a lot of the hands-on classes.

“I loved art, woodwork, sewing… and I would have hated school if I not had those classes.

“I’ve seen too many kids getting addicted to video games and they are going absolutely nowhere.

“You have got to get them off the video games, and replace them with car mechanics — fixing cars is much more interesting than playing video games for young adults.

“There are some young adults who worked as car mechanics, and went on to become very, very successful.”

Thinking in Pictures by Temple Grandin

Thinking in Pictures by Temple Grandin

At primary level, Prof Grandin — who recently published her latest book Visual Thinking: The hidden gifts of people who think in pictures, patterns, and abstractions — urges parents to “focus on children’s strengths, build up on the thing they can do”.

“I think totally in pictures, my mind works like Google images. The visual thinkers like me, we’re good at mechanics, working with animals, art, and photography… those are four areas where my kind of mind can be very successful.

“There is too much of the kid becoming the label. People I’ve worked with that were just about as autistic as they could be, have had great careers, very successful businesses.

“When a child is three you cannot tell how they are going to come out. I looked really bad at age three… that’s why you have to do early intervention.

“The problem we have is this label ‘autism’ with this gigantic spectrum that goes from people like Einstein and Elon Musk to somebody who cannot dress themselves, and we’re calling it the same thing.

“Don’t get so locked into the label. I recommend in primary school that you expose a child to lots of different things and find out what they’re good at — expose them young.”