Meet the woman who forced the world’s meat factories to change the way they treat animals

Globally renowned autism and animal welfare campaigner Prof Temple Grandin explains why she doesn’t support going vegan, why cuts to cattle numbers won’t solve our problems and why some plant managers are dinosaurs

Wise words: Prof Temple Grandin speaking at a Kepak Athleague event Expand
Prof Grandin is concerned about the loss of skilled trades Expand
Prof Grandin was played by Claire Danes in a 2010 biopic Expand
Thinking in Pictures by Temple Grandin Expand
This digital weighing crate with three-way manual drafting was designed with the help of from Grandin Expand

Wise words: Prof Temple Grandin speaking at a Kepak Athleague event

Having an interesting career has made life worthwhile, says Prof Temple Grandin, a world-renowned spokesperson for autism who also changed the face of livestock-handling across the globe.

Born in Boston in 1947, Prof Grandin says that, as a child, she had “all the full-blown symptoms of autism” — no speech, no social interaction, and engaged in combative behaviour.

