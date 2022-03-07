Meet the Wicklow farmer and seven-year-old daughter who keep rare sheep breeds

Michael Healy keeps three breeds of sheep on his farm in Roundwood, Co Wicklow.

Michael, who has lived on the farm all his life and has a flock of over 300 ewes, is getting his lambing pens ready and his stock organised in preparation for lambing season.

“I lamb twice a year. I had a batch just before Christmas and now I’ve another batch due,” he says.

“I’m lambing outdoors and I have great pens that I use for freshly lambed ewes. This week I’m washing them all down and organising them for the next lot of lambs.

“I have the field split into paddocks and I’m just after moving the in-lamb ewes to fresh grass.

“I’ve got the singles in one paddock, the doubles in another paddock and then I’ve got the triplets and any high-risk ewes in another. They need to be kept an eye on.”

The farm used to stock just Cheviots, but in recent years Michael has added Swaledales and Dorsets.

“The Wicklow Cheviots have been our breed for generations,” he says. “They are hardy and lamb outside, unaided mostly, and the lambs can hit the ground in any weather and still get up and suck.”

Swaledales, also known for their hardy nature and good mothering skills, can be hard to find here, according to Michael.

“I had heard that they were going to be coming up cheap, so I was on the lookout and bought them when they came up a few years ago,” he says.

“They’re like the Cheviots in some ways: you can put them on the worst fields you have and the lambs are still good.

“They withstand rain well and they are low-maintenance in general.”

Michael’s seven-year-old daughter Evaine has a “real love” for the breed.

“She has always liked the sheep but when I bought the Swaledales, she just fell in love with them. They are her breed now,” Michael says.

“She takes great care of them and when I’m at work she checks and feeds them after school and during her holidays.

“She helps me to put the newly lambed ewes and lambs into the right paddocks and she knows everything that has to be done. She’s really a great help, she’s going to be a great sheep farmer.

“We went to a registered sale a while back and sold eight ewe lambs and bought a registered ram and a few more ewes. It was great to have Evaine with me and for her to be as interested in it as me.”

Michael says of the Dorsets: “They are very handy and quiet. I put them to the hill in summer and put the ram out with them. Then they are lambing in December.

“They’re particularly handy when you’re working off-farm as I am,” says Michael, who works in Gardiner Grain in Coolgreany, Co Wexford.

“I find the Dorsets settle better on the hill and they are easily managed too.”

Dorsets, one of the oldest breeds in existence, are known for their prolific lambing abilities: the ewes can lamb twice a year.

“I lamb them before Christmas and again they produce great, hardy lambs so you don’t have to worry about them in the colder weather,” says Michael.

Michael’s wife Roslyn and his parents Tommy and Theresa are a great help on the farm too, he says.

“Dad is 82 and he’s still heavily involved. We have a conversation about every single thing that happens.

“Roslyn does all the paperwork, and she feeds and keeps an eye on the sheep.

“Having a partner that supports you is so important. Roslyn puts up with me working all day and then out on the farm in the evenings and weekends.

“The work farmers’ wives have done down through the generations has gone underestimated.”

With the ewes not far off lambing, Michael will soon start feeding them meal.

“I feed them cobs from Grennan and Sons, we stock it Gardiner’s. They are nuts that you don’t need troughs for,” he says.

“I feed them 25kg bags and I throw them on the ground, all over the field. This way there’s no muck from the sheep standing in the one place and it avoids the sheep getting lame.

“They are a little bit more expensive but what you lose in one hand, you double-gain in the other.”