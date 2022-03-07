Farming

Meet the Wicklow farmer and seven-year-old daughter who keep rare sheep breeds

Evaine takes great care of them, and when I’m at work she checks and feeds them after school and during her holidays. She knows everything that has to be done,’ says Michael Healy

&lsquo;A great help&rsquo;: Evaine Healy with her pet lamb Elsa and sheepdog Belle on her father Michael&rsquo;s farm at Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Photos: Dave Barrett Expand
Michael Healy on his farm Expand
A rare black Cheviot ewe Expand
Michael checking his ewes Expand
Cheviot ewes Expand

&lsquo;A great help&rsquo;: Evaine Healy with her pet lamb Elsa and sheepdog Belle on her father Michael&rsquo;s farm at Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Photos: Dave Barrett

Evaine feeds her pet lamb Elsa

Michael Healy on his farm

Swaledale ewes

A rare black Cheviot ewe

A Dorset ewe

Michael checking his ewes

Michael, Evaine and Roslyn Healy

Cheviot ewes

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Michael Healy keeps three breeds of sheep on his farm in Roundwood, Co Wicklow.

Michael, who has lived on the farm all his life and has a flock of over 300 ewes, is getting his lambing pens ready and his stock organised in preparation for lambing season.

