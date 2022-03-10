Meet the man behind Mount Juliet Estate’s new re-wilding project

Last month, Dan O’Neill released 100 pheasants onto the 550ac of Co Kilkenny’s Mount Juliet Estate.

Dan, who grew up in the countryside near Gorey, Co Wexford, has worked at Mount Juliet since he was just 14 years old and was thrilled to take on the re-wilding project when he was approached by the estate’s general manager last year.

“I’ve always had a deep love for nature, it’s the only thing I was ever really interested in,” says Dan, whose main job is fisheries manager, teaching visitors how to fly-fish and giving talks on the various types of fish and wildlife on the estate.

“Last year, Mark Dunne, the general manager, told me he was interested in carrying out a re-wilding project on the estate where we would install various bird boxes and owl boxes and re-introduce wildlife to the area.

“Naturally, I thought this was a great idea and I jumped at the chance to do it.”

Dan puts out water for the pheasants

Dan puts out water for the pheasants

Dan made a plan for each type of bird species he wished to attract and set about creating the ideal conditions they would need to stay. With the help of his father, he made 40 bird boxes as well as some owl boxes.

“I made a fact file which outlines each type of bird on the estate and which box they’re in,” he says.

“Each box has a GPS tracker with co-ordinates. This means anyone can type in the co-ordinates of a box into Google maps and it will tell you where on the estate the box is located, what type of bird it’s used to attract and where the feed mix for that box is.

“Some of the boxes have 32mm openings for smaller birds such as blue tits and sparrows, whereas some have open fronts for larger birds such as robins and wrens.

“The birds will bring in things like sheep’s wool and twigs to create their nests. Then they have to be cleaned out once a year with boiling water to eradicate any mites that may be living in them from the previous season.”

Before introducing the pheasants, Dan screened the area for suitable places to construct two large 50ftx50ft pens where they could be released first, to get used to the area.

Dan in the forest

Dan in the forest

“From growing up in the country and being around pheasants, I knew the type of environment they’d need,” he says. “I screened the area to see where the sun rises and sets, and where predators might hide and wait.

“The whole area here is a sanctuary so there’s ample suitable space. I erected the two pens with removable roofs and put a small electric fence around each pen for double protection from predators. There’s great cover for them to lay either side of the pens too.”

Dan sourced the pheasants from Birr in Offaly and says they’re readily available.

“We have a few different types in there now. We’ve just added in some rare white ones,” he says.

“They’ll start to lay their eggs in a few weeks. We’ll be keeping a close eye on them and we plan to collect the best eggs and harvest them and hatch them to grow numbers.

This woodpecker was spotted on our visit to Mount Juliet. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

This woodpecker was spotted on our visit to Mount Juliet. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

“This isn’t just a once-off project, it’s about creating a habitat where the wildlife can populate and live on.”

The females will be released from the large pens in a few weeks’ time, ahead of the cock pheasants.

“This will give the females a chance to establish themselves and become familiar with the area,” Dan says. “If we let them all out together, the males would get spooked and stray from the estate and then we’re left with a re-population problem.”

The two pheasant pens are located on two walking trails which run throughout the estate. This allows visitors to get up close to the pheasants, all of which will be accustomed to human interaction.

“There’s a beautiful 60ac meadow bordering the lakes which is an ideal setting for the pheasants,” says Dan. “It’s an experience in itself to walk through the meadow, which is soft as a carpet and see the pheasants rise into the sky above you.

“30,000 bees will also arrive on the estate this week to give an added boost to the biodiversity of the land. They will help with pollination around the estate.

Bird boxes are on trees around the forest and are colour coded so Dan can keep track of what is happening around the forest area

Bird boxes are on trees around the forest and are colour coded so Dan can keep track of what is happening around the forest area

“The hives will also open up a door for us to teach people about bees and their unique ways. The aim is to be able to harvest honey for use on the tables of Mount Juliet.”

Dan recalls his long history with the estate, and how he got his break.

“I started as a linen porter,” he says. “One day I was there I saw a fishing fly caught in the carpet and I picked it up. I told the fisheries manager at the time, that the name of the fly was a bloody butcher. I knew because my father Ger used to bring me fishing and I had an interest in it.”

That day, Dan was asked if he was interested in a role as a fishing guide and since then, he has worked his way up.