Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Meet the man behind Mount Juliet Estate’s new re-wilding project

Dan O&rsquo;Neill, who takes care of all the wildlife at Mount Juliet, checks a cock pheasant. Photos: Finbarr O'Rourke Expand
Bird boxes are on trees around the forest and are colour coded so Dan can keep track of what is happening around the forest area Expand
Dan in the forest Expand
A woodpecker - rarely seen Expand
Dan puts out water for the pheasants Expand
This woodpecker was spotted on our visit to Mount Juliet. Picture: Finbarr O&rsquo;Rourke Expand

Close

Dan O&rsquo;Neill, who takes care of all the wildlife at Mount Juliet, checks a cock pheasant. Photos: Finbarr O'Rourke

Dan O’Neill, who takes care of all the wildlife at Mount Juliet, checks a cock pheasant. Photos: Finbarr O'Rourke

Bird boxes are on trees around the forest and are colour coded so Dan can keep track of what is happening around the forest area

Bird boxes are on trees around the forest and are colour coded so Dan can keep track of what is happening around the forest area

Dan in the forest

Dan in the forest

A woodpecker - rarely seen

A woodpecker - rarely seen

Dan puts out water for the pheasants

Dan puts out water for the pheasants

This woodpecker was spotted on our visit to Mount Juliet. Picture: Finbarr O&rsquo;Rourke

This woodpecker was spotted on our visit to Mount Juliet. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

/

Dan O’Neill, who takes care of all the wildlife at Mount Juliet, checks a cock pheasant. Photos: Finbarr O'Rourke

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Last month, Dan O’Neill released 100 pheasants onto the 550ac of Co Kilkenny’s Mount Juliet Estate.

Dan, who grew up in the countryside near Gorey, Co Wexford, has worked at Mount Juliet since he was just 14 years old and was thrilled to take on the re-wilding project when he was approached by the estate’s general manager last year.

Most Watched

Privacy