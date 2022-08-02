Meet the Limerick beef farmer hosting the Cappamore show on his farm

John has been making sure everything is in place for the show to run smoothly

Perfect host: John Hassett, secretary of Cappamore Show, Co Limerick, on his beef farm where the event takes place on Saturday, August 13. Photos: Don Moloney

Work on the farm is a little different this week for John Hassett as he prepares to host Cappamore show on his land on August 13.

John, who took up the position of show secretary this year, has been hosting the show on his beef farm in the Limerick townland of Ballyvoreen since 2017.

“We’re going to have a traditional farming experience at the show for the first time this year where we’ll be showcasing some of Ireland’s traditional cattle breeds,” he says.

“We’ll have Kerry cattle, Droimeann cattle and Irish Moiled cattle. All these breeds that are native but have got much less common.

“We’ll also have a Clydesdale mare and foal on display — Clydesdales were the Irish tractor in generations gone by, every farm had one but now they’ve become uncommon.”

John says the show has always been a huge thing for his east Limerick community and it was badly missed during the two-year absence caused by Covid.

“There was a huge void in the community when it didn’t take place, and I saw the impact it had on both younger and older people when these kind of community events stopped,” says John, who works off-farm as a development officer with Ballyhoura Development.

“I remember going to Cappamore Show Dance to celebrate my Leaving Cert results. It used to be held on a Wednesday, always on the day of the Leaving Cert results, but now it’s on a Saturday like most other shows these days.

“It used to be held in the village of Cappamore but as it got bigger over the years it moved out and now it’s held on our farm, and our neighbour’s land is used for car parking.”

Unlike many other agricultural shows across the country, John says they haven’t found it difficult to get committee members together again after the break, with the younger generation eager to get involved too.

“I think we’re bucking the trend here in Cappamore,” he says. “We have great support and we have long-time members stepping into front-line roles for the first time and sponsors getting back on board.

“We also have younger members getting involved and we have a particularly strong young female cohort on board.”

John was “propelled into the role of secretary” earlier this year after the sudden death of the previous show secretary Paddy Ryan, who held the position for 60 years.

The show will take up 20ac of John’s farm where he contract-rears dairy beef calves every year.

He says this week is particularly busy as he gets his grass rotations organised for the show and does the final checks on the ground and fencing ahead of the show exhibitors setting up next week.

“The show will take two grazing rotations out between setting up next week and taking down the following week so I’m just trying to keep ahead of the stock with grass now and prepare well,” he says.

“My wife Marie hasn’t seen much of me this week — I want it to all run smoothly like every other year.

“I had the committee out on the farm last week and we mapped out where each exhibitor’s stand is going to be. We have a few new exhibitors this year so we were finding the right place to put them.

“Now I’m checking the fencing for the stock and making sure the whole area is ready.”

John inherited his family farm much earlier than expected after his parents both died in his late teens.

Over the years he has changed his farming system from rearing his own Friesian bull calves to now contract-rearing.

“This was my mother’s farm and my father married in here. It was traditionally a dairy farm but we did a bit of everything like most farms back in the day. We grew vegetables and had a market garden.

“My father passed away when I was 19 and mother had already passed before that. My dad had retired and got out of dairy just before that.

“Both of my parents strongly instilled in me the importance of education and never said ‘you have to farm’. They said it would always be there when I was ready so I went on to study business in college and did a bit of travelling.

“I rented out some of the farm and family members helped me to look after the rest. I always knew I would like to stay in my home area and farm here, though.”

For the last 10 years, John has been fully stocked with calves and also keeps a few pedigree Shorthorn.

“I always had an interest in rare breeds and I bought a few Shorthorns in 2018. It was the year of the drought and the beef protests, prices were bad and I had to re-evaluate what I was doing.

“I also began looking into contract-rearing calves because I thought it was a natural fit, I’d been rearing my own calves anyway.”

John rears 140 calves every year; they are dropped to him in February at two weeks of age. He continues to feed them with milk replacer until they’re on meal and ready to go to grass at three months of age. He keeps them until November when they go back to the owner in Kerry.

“With the Irish weather you have to watch the calves for chill, that’s the biggest problem when they’re let out first,” he says.

“The work was the same as I’ve always been doing, the only difference is the calves aren’t mine and the money is better.”