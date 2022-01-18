Meet the Kildare woman who gave up a high-flying sales & marketing job to run the family farm

Maria Kenny Cox and daughter Leah with one of their ponies

13/1/22 Paddy Kenny Cox with one of his chickens at Walshestown farm Newbridge. He sells eggs on to local people. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Maria Kenny Cox on her farm in Walshestown, Newbridge Co Kildare. Pictures: Finbarr O’Rourke

Patrick Cox with one of his hens

Maria Kenny Cox has always been passionate about agriculture, but after graduating from her agricultural science degree in UCD, she changed direction completely.

She went to work in sales and marketing but when she’d had enough of the fast-paced environment, she moved back to her roots and now farms near the Curragh in Co Kildare.

This week Maria is busy with TB testing and other seasonal farm jobs, as most of the animals are housed for the winter.

Maria Kenny Cox on her farm in Walshestown, Newbridge Co Kildare. Pictures: Finbarr O'Rourke

Whatsapp Maria Kenny Cox on her farm in Walshestown, Newbridge Co Kildare. Pictures: Finbarr O’Rourke

“Our farm is the last farm on the edge of Newbridge, sandwiched between the Curragh and the town. It was my husband James’s family farm and we farm with his parents Pat and Sheila,” she says.

“Our main enterprise is dairy beef, but we also keep laying hens and a few horses.”

Maria and James buy their dairy beef calves from Kilkenny and rear them on a mainly grass-based diet.

“We keep them until they’re between 24 and 30 months of age and sell them to the mart and factory,” she says.

“We are environmentally conscious when it comes to our farming system and we try to keep everything as natural as possible, using as little artificial fertiliser as we can.

Maria Kenny Cox with son Patrick and daughter Leah

Whatsapp Maria Kenny Cox with son Patrick and daughter Leah

“We’ve also been focusing on planting as many multi-species swards as possible over the last few years, and we find it has improved the quality of the grassland.”

This year, they have the help of a new piece of machinery when it comes to looking after the stock.

“We recently bought a McKale straw chopper and it has made bedding the cattle much easier,” says Maria.

“James is a civil engineer and has his own construction business, which I work in as well. Because we’ve got to balance our time between both the business and the farm, having machinery like the chopper allows us to spend our time more efficiently.

Maria Kenny Cox with Patrick and Leah

Whatsapp Maria Kenny Cox with Patrick and Leah

“The chopper blows the straw into the back of the shed, so it cuts down on the time we need to spend bedding the stock.

“We’ve also put in rubber, easy-fix mats on the slats for comfort for the cattle.”

The Coxes have been selling their own “rainbow eggs” to locals, with the couple’s youngest son, Patrick (9), taking charge of this side of the farm.

“We started our brood with six rescue hens. They laid gorgeous fresh eggs for us daily and we found them great for eating and baking with, so we decided to increase our numbers,” says Maria.

Patrick with his hens

Whatsapp Patrick with his hens

“We wanted to try different breeds so we got some Rhode Island Reds, Skylines and some Mars Bar hens. Each of them lay different-coloured eggs — some brown, some green and some blue.

“Patrick started selling these ‘rainbow eggs’ to the neighbours and locals and got a great response,” says Maria.

The Coxes now keep a brood of 40 laying hens and house them in a homemade chicken tractor.

“We made it out of an old cattle trailer and added nest boxes either side,” says Maria.

“We bring it out to the field behind the jeep and then put an electric fence around the area that they’re kept. We move them every four days or so.”

They have to be vigilant because of the ongoing avian flu.

Patrick Cox with one of his hens

Whatsapp Patrick Cox with one of his hens

“The hens are all in now because we want to eliminate any chance of them contracting the disease,” says Maria.

The Coxes’ daughter Leah (13) is heavily involved in dressage.

“This week she is getting back into lessons and putting in more practice in preparation for this year’s shows,” says Maria. “We keep two Irish ponies and Leah has worked really hard with them to bring them to where they are today.”

Maria Kenny Cox and daughter Leah with one of their ponies

Whatsapp Maria Kenny Cox and daughter Leah with one of their ponies

It’s a family affair at Walshestown Farm, with each of the family being involved in different areas.

“Daniel (15), our eldest, helps out on the farm too. He’s a keen rugby player and this week he has a big match,” says Maria.

“Farming is a great lifestyle and allows us to work around the three kids and all of their different interests and activities.”