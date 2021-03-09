Meet the Highland calves born during lockdown on this Donegal farm

Robert Porter with his dad Maurice and the Highland cattle on his farm at Keenagh, Malin Head, Co. Donegal.

Arriving at the Porter family farm near Malin Head on the Inishowen Peninsula, you’re greeted by the unusual sight of three Pedigree Highland cattle grazing in the field.

And if these were not a strange enough sight, if you look closely you’ll spot two Pedigree Highland twin calves, staying close to their mother.

Lockdown has brought a lot of changes to the Porters life and work. In normal times 39 year-old Robert leaves home in the early hours of Monday morning to go to work in Dublin, where he has a construction business.

His father Maurice, a sprightly 76-year-old, looks after everything until his son returns late on a Wednesday night or a Thursday when he gets stuck in down on the farm again.

Highland calves at Keenagh, Malin Head, Inishowen, Co. Donegal.

Highland calves at Keenagh, Malin Head, Inishowen, Co. Donegal.

But lockdown has seen father and son spend more time together walking the land, which stretches as far as the Atlantic Ocean a few miles from the island’s most northerly point.

From here, generations of the Porters have been farming their land comprising about 160 acres. Today they have 60 suckler cows and 140 lowland sheep on some 50 acres with the rest rented out.

This is the busiest time of year on the farm as the sheep and the cattle are due to start giving birth any day and Robert and his sister Linda McGeoghegan (48), who lives in the nearby market town of Carndonagh, are keeping a close eye on the animals via cameras accessible on their mobile phones.

Highland cattle at Keenagh, Malin Head, Inishowen, Co. Donegal.

Highland cattle at Keenagh, Malin Head, Inishowen, Co. Donegal.

“I got the Highland cattle for my three girls Anna (6), Ellie (4) and Claire (2). They arrived over the start of October and one of them, Callie, was pregnant,” says Robert, who only moved back to Donegal with his wife Eibhlin and three girls two years ago.

He and Eibhlin were keen to raise their family in the countryside – Eibhlin, who works as a children’s nurse in Letterkenny Hospital, grew up nearby.

While Robert was travelling up and down to Dublin pre-lockdown, he was finding it hard to be away. “I’d leave on a Monday morning at 3am and come back Wednesday or Thursday and work the rest of the week on the farm. For the family it’s tough and I miss them. But when the work is in Dublin you have to go,” he says.

While the Pedigree Highland cattle were for the girls, Robert and Linda believe they’ve been a great addition to the farm and given their father Maurice a new lease of life and an extra pep in his step.

The birth of the twin calves, delivered at 4am on January 21, saw great excitement, not just on the farm but in the whole townland of Keenagh and wider Malin area.

Robert Porter with his dad Maurice and sister Linda McGeoghegan.

Robert Porter with his dad Maurice and sister Linda McGeoghegan.

The Highland cattle named Pixie, Maisie and Callie each have excellent pedigree. Pixie’s official name within the Highland Cattle Society is Cruinneag of Woodneuk. Woodneuk farm is world renowned for Highland cattle who have featured in various movies and TV shows over the years including Mary Queen of Scots starring Saoirse Ronan, Outlander and the kids’ TV show Balamory.

Maisie and Callie both came from the excellent Kintore Castle fold owned by John and Jenne Singer of Aberdeenshire. Callie’s calves – believed to be the first pure bred Highland twins to be born in this country - have been given Irish names: Aoibheann and Aodhán.

With lambing and calving almost upon them, it’s all hands on deck for Maurice and his two children.

“This feels a million miles from Dublin and lockdown has been a big change,” says Robert, who is now hoping to expand his Pedigree Highland herd.

He hopes in time that he will be able to give up the trips to Dublin and farm full time. He also hopes that the cattle could provide another revenue stream by bringing visitors to see the beautiful animals grazing the fields.

“I have two more heifers ordered, one of which is another of Callie’s daughters and I have a bull ordered. What started as a hobby has now turned into an addiction,” says Robert.

Maurice Porter tends to the Highland cattle on his farm at Keenagh, Malin Head, Co. Donegal.

Maurice Porter tends to the Highland cattle on his farm at Keenagh, Malin Head, Co. Donegal.

The field where the cattle are grazing is not far from the Wild Alpaca Way run by local farmer John McGonagle and his wife Patrica. From here visitors can walk the terrain along the stunning Knockamany Bens accompanied by one of the family’s five alpacas.

For Linda, seeing her father really engaged with the Highland cattle, has been one of the best things about lockdown. “It’s like a new lease of life for him. Farming can be lonely and with Robert home it’s great for him,” she says.

“We’ll say to Dad ‘it’s time to retire’ but he won’t be retiring,” she adds.

For Robert, the latest additions to the farm have provided a very welcome change. “The daily grind of farming isn’t easy. This has been great,” he says.

