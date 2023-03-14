Farming

Farming

Meet the German-born spelt bread baker working through the night to get her bread to the market

Josephine Plettenberg – who was sent to boarding school at a West Cork convent in the 1970s and has been in Ireland ever since – works from 1am to 8am in her Laois ‘bakehouse’ 

Appetising: Josephine Plettenberg with her co-worker Allen Walton with her produce on her stand at Kilkenny Market. Photos: Roger Jones Expand
Josephine in her 'bake-house' Expand
Some of Josephine's breads Expand
At Kilkenny Country Market. Expand
Josephine with her colleague Eimear Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Josephine Plettenberg has become “a bit of a night owl” over the last 15 years — she spends four days a week baking spelt bread through the night at her home in Co Kilkenny.

Born in Germany, Josephine moved to Ireland when she was just 13 in the 1970s to attend a Catholic boarding school, and has never left.

