Meet the farmer who bought his first cow with his communion money and now shares his farming life on Instagram

02/04/2022 Shane Joyce, from Emloughmore, Clifden with his partner Laura Hewitt on the farm. Photo: Ray Ryan

02/04/2022 Shane Joyce, from Emloughmore, Clifden, with his Jacob sheep on his land . Photo: Ray Ryan

02/04/2022 Shane Joyce, from Emloughmore, Clifden, with his Jacob sheep on his land . Photo: Ray Ryan

Galway farmer Shane Joyce bought his first cow with his Holy Communion money when he was just 10 years old.

Now, 16 years later, he still has some of her offspring on his farm in Clifden.

This week Shane, who has worked in various farming enterprises, is getting ready to let out his cattle and sheep after a long, wet winter.

“I grew up here on the farm and it’s always been mostly cattle,” he says. “I bred from that first cow for years and we still have some of her calves, and we continue to breed from them.

“While I was in college in Galway I bought a few cross-bred ewes and a Jacob ram and I was breeding them for a while.

“Then, before the pandemic hit, I decided I wanted to broaden my farm knowledge and go to work on dairy farms.”

From May 2019 to May 2021, Shane moved around the country working on a few different dairy farms, all of which had different systems.

“The first one was in Kildare and they milked 360 cows in a 54-unit rotary parlour,” he says. “I worked 10-hour days and I enjoyed getting to work with the rotary system.

“Then I moved to Waterford, where I worked on a robotic dairy farm. That farm had two DeLaval robots and they reared all their own calves.

“I found the robotic system great because it allows you more time to dedicate to other farm work, such as calf rearing and general maintenance.”

Having moved back to Galway last year, and got a job on a dairy farm there, Shane decided to get back into sheep on his home farm and bought six Jacob ewes with lambs at foot. He bred them and while he sold some of the ram lambs, he kept all the ewes and now has 21 Jacob sheep in total.

“The Jacobs just finished lambing last week. Two of my ewes had triplets for the second year in a row and all the rest, other than two, had twins,” he says.

“They’re great mothers and the lambs usually get up and suck within five minutes of being born — they shocked me with how lively they are.

“Jacob sheep are very different to look at from other sheep. They have lovely black and white patches and thick wool and they’re hardy and low-maintenance, which is another thing I love about them.

“They seem to hold weight better than the mountain ewes too.”

Read More

Shane has also found the Jacob sheep have a better market value than he first thought.

“I brought four ram lambs to the mart a while back and I didn’t think they would do great but I got €75 a lamb. I got €85 for my cross-breds so I was surprised at how well the Jacobs did for me,” he says.

“I’m hoping to let all the ewes and lambs out over the next few days and I’m getting some of our rented ground ready for the hoggets.”

Shane, along with his father Sean, continues to keep a small flock of mixed-breed sheep, on the 60ac they farm. They’re due to finish lambing over the next week or so.

“We have a bit of everything when it comes to the sheep. We’ve Lleyn crosses, Kerry Hill crosses and a few black-faced mountain ewes,” he says.

“The ground here gets fairly wet over the winter so we keep everything in and lamb them all indoors. We feed them regular lamb and ewe nuts with silage or hay, depending on what we have on the farm at the time.”

The Joyces still keep a small herd of commercial suckler cattle.

“We keep suckler cows and a few heifers — a mixture of breeds: Charolais, Limousin and Salers,” says Shane.

“We have half of them calved already — we actually had one calve on Christmas Day, so we started early.

“I’m hoping to get the cattle all out within the next two weeks with the weather starting to get better.”

The Joyces sell their cattle as weanlings in the mart every September or October.

Shane always wanted to settle on his home farm, and he’s enjoying finding his own farming path.

Overall knowledge

“I did the Green Cert in 2018 and I did it locally so it was a day and a half per week,” he says. “It gave me a great overall knowledge of farming.”

For two years, Shane has been documenting life on the farm through his Instagram account.

“I had taken a lot of nice pictures, particularly while I was working on the Waterford dairy farm. I thought there might be an interest in them so I set up an Instagram account and I’ve been sharing content since,” he says.

“I share the normal things that every farmer has to do, and I think people take well to that every-day, ordinary stuff.”

Shane says pictures of young stock do the best.

“One picture I posted got over 1,000 likes. It was of a group of calves eating at a round feeder. I don’t know what was about it, but it blew up,” he says.