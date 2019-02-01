Sheep farmer Eoin Kelly, from Derry, is among rural singletons hoping to find love on the new series of BBC Two's Love in the Countryside.

Meet the farmer looking for love: 'I've had a bit of craic, but it's time to settle down and get a grip'

DJ and presenter Sara Cox will return to host the second series of the show, helping those in the sticks take their first steps on the rocky road of romance.

Sheep farmer Eoin took over the family business a year ago and splits his time between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

As he approaches 30, he wants to make time to find somebody special he can settle down with.

“I’ve had a bit of craic, I’ve had a bit of fun and enjoyed myself, but it’s time now to settle down and get a grip," says the sheep farmer in his dating profile.

He's looking for a girl who is honest, trustworthy and "looks half decent" on his arm.

"Somebody who doesn’t mind getting their hands dirty on odd days, to give me a hand. I’ll buy her a new pair of wellies,” he joked.

While he loves being his own boss, Eoin says it's "just about impossible" to find someone who fits in with his busy lifestyle, but the 28-year-old sees himself married with a couple of "wee'uns" and a thriving business.