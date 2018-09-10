Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 10 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Meet the 10-year-old boy raising money to help children with cancer, while battling the disease himself

Brandon Bolger on his campaign to raise money to buy a tractor.
Brandon Bolger on his campaign to raise money to buy a tractor.
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Brandon Bolger, a 10-year-old boy from Carlow, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, is fundraising to buy a tractor to raise funds for other children receiving care in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin.

His Go Fund Me page was set up by Emma Donoghue, a friend of the Bolger family, to help Brandon save for a tractor, so he can paint it yellow and bring it to shows to raise money for other children.

The gold coloured ribbon is the symbol to raise awareness for childhood cancer and Brandon was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma on in March 2017 and is currently receiving intense chemotherapy every two weeks in Crumlin. 

Emma, who originally got to know Brandon through teaching him jiving lessons for fun, said that people have been incredibly generous since they started the Go FundMe page 10 days ago.

Already they have raised €3,000 of their €5,000 goal, Emma said people have helped in any way they could.

“A dog was donated to Brandon, but unfortunately was a little too excitable for him. So, with the Brandon’s and the owner’s permission, we sold him to a loving home and put the funds towards the charity.”

Another local farmer is donating a custom-built trailer with seats installed so children can have a spin on the tractor at different events.

“We’ve been blown away by the generosity of people donating” said Emma.

Also Read

The go fund me page is available here https://www.gofundme.com/cshnf9-brandon039s-tractor-appeal

 

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

A sign reading

Talks over trade deal with South Americans continue amid opposition from...
This 70ac tillage farm located between the villages of Clogheen and Ardfinnan.

Equestrian buyers in the chase for another slice of Tipp land

Is Ireland’s low cost pasture based system really a comparative advantage for the...
Stock image. Picture: Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie

Call for new 'Sustainable Suckler Cow Payment' of up to €3,500/herd to...

'Farmers need a minimum of €100 per lamb' - Concern over the scale of ewe...
Nevin Spence. Picture: Dickson Digital

Sister of Ulster star recalls grief of losing three family members in slurry tank...
Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Creed: 'Greater efforts are required to achieve TB eradication by...