KANTURK Mart has thrown its hat into the ring to raise funds for The Rickie Healy Project, as it prepares to host a charity auction in aid of a young, local man who suffered spinal injuries last summer.

Mart's fundraiser for charity is rearing to go - 50 premium cattle up for grabs at the charity sale

Rickie Healy from Ballyclough, near Mallow, Co Cork was on holiday in Spain last July when he incurred serious injuries while swimming. Since then Rickie, who is from a dairy background has been receiving treatment in the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

Over the last number of months events such as a race night, quiz and sponsored walk have been held to raise funds for Rickie's continued treatment. Kanturk Mart is now preparing to host a 'Rearing for Rickie' charity auction on Friday, March 23 at 7pm. Caroline O'Connell, from Castlecor is a friend of Rickie's and the daughter of Kanturk Mart auctioneer, Tim O'Connell.

She wanted to think of a novel way to raise funds for Rickie and that's when they came up with the concept of 'Rearing for Rickie'. "Rickie is a good friend of mine. We're all keeping positive at the moment and supporting him," she says.