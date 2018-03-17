Farm Ireland
Mart's fundraiser for charity is rearing to go - 50 premium cattle up for grabs at the charity sale

The Rickie Healy Project fundraiser

Claire Fox

KANTURK Mart has thrown its hat into the ring to raise funds for The Rickie Healy Project, as it prepares to host a charity auction in aid of a young, local man who suffered spinal injuries last summer.

Rickie Healy from Ballyclough, near Mallow, Co Cork was on holiday in Spain last July when he incurred serious injuries while swimming. Since then Rickie, who is from a dairy background has been receiving treatment in the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

Over the last number of months events such as a race night, quiz and sponsored walk have been held to raise funds for Rickie's continued treatment. Kanturk Mart is now preparing to host a 'Rearing for Rickie' charity auction on Friday, March 23 at 7pm.

Caroline O'Connell, from Castlecor is a friend of Rickie's and the daughter of Kanturk Mart auctioneer, Tim O'Connell.

She wanted to think of a novel way to raise funds for Rickie and that's when they came up with the concept of 'Rearing for Rickie'.

"Rickie is a good friend of mine. We're all keeping positive at the moment and supporting him," she says.

"We approached businesses in hope that they'd sponsor the purchasing of weanlings to go on sale on the auction night and they'd have the weanling called after their business. The weanlings were then reared by local farmers to have them ready for this auction."

According to Caroline, there will be more than 50 premium cattle up for grabs at the charity sale, including Aberdeen Angus, Limousin, Hereford and Charolais breeds.

However, Caroline explains that it's not just animals that are on offer at the auction.

"We have a signed Irish rugby jersey, tickets to an Ed Sheeran concert and signed jockey breeches with names of top international flat jockeys written on them.

"The breeches were taken around the globe by jockey Oisín Murphy who I went to school with.

"Some of the signatures on the breeches include Frankie Dettori, Christophe Soumillon, William Buick, Pat Smullen, James Doyle and Oisín Murphy," adds Caroline.

National companies like Dairygold and Herdwatch have also sponsored prizes for the raffle, while firewood, straw, dairy hygiene products, fishing trips, hunting trips and other agri products are just some of the other prizes included.

Music will be provided on the night by the celebrated trad and folk musician Liam O'Connor from Newmarket in north Cork.

For more information on the auction call Caroline on 086 1916117.

FarmIreland.ie




