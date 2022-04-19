Martin Heydon: ‘I never had a burning ambition to be a politician – I wanted to farm and play for Kildare at Croke Park’

It’s a very different spring on the home farm in Blackrath, Co Kildare, for suckler and tillage farmer Martin Heydon.

The Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture is, for the first time, registering newborn calves and doing the paperwork on his own.

Usually this time-taxing work was conducted by his mother Sheila, with whom he had farmed since the sudden loss of his father, also Martin, when he was just eight years old.

Minister Heydon in the sheds

Minister Heydon in the sheds

Now, following the unexpected passing of his mother, the father-of-four and husband to Bríanne (a former ladies' GAA All-Star for Kildare) is mulling over changes to the 140ac holding to ensure it’s best managed for a busy road ahead.

“I’m the youngest of three, I’ve two older sisters, so I was the only boy born into a then beef farm in south Kildare,” he says.

The Minister's herd

The Minister's herd

“My dad died when I was eight which was very hard. My mother was a widow at 43 — which is the age I am now — with three young kids.

“She was determined to farm, even though she faced so many challenges in what is a very male-dominated industry. I saw her take on that challenge, and I also saw that we were surrounded by fantastic neighbours.

Cows feed on silage

Cows feed on silage

“The easiest thing for her to do would have been to sell the farm, but she knew that if I was raised on a farm that was set, I’d never have the same grá to farm than if we farmed it ourselves. So we got into sucklers.

“Before school, after school, morning and evening, we farmed. We invested, built a few sheds, and tried to grow the enterprise from a small base. She instilled in me a passion for farming that has stayed with me to this day.

A bullock in the fields

A bullock in the fields

“Unfortunately, I lost my mother in January out of the blue. She had been your quintessential retired farmer. Although I took over the farm before I was in politics, she remained actively involved with everything.

Mr Heydon would like to be Agriculture Minister one day

Mr Heydon would like to be Agriculture Minister one day

“This is the first spring where I’m registering the calves myself because Mam still did that. Even though she wasn’t actively out in the shed as much she had a huge interest, she loved it.”

Minister Heydon has 90 head of stock and has calved down 20 cows so far this spring. His neighbours help to run operation when he’s in Dublin during the week.

The Minister with his bullocks

The Minister with his bullocks

But the demands of his ministry, where he has special responsibility for research and development, farm safety and market development, are catching up on the system.

“I’ve been suckler farming for many years now — I kept the offspring from the herd and sold them as forward stores generally into Kilcullen Mart. But we’re looking to change the model now; myself and my wife have decided this is probably our last year of calving suckler cows.

“I finished cattle last year and we’ll probably do that more just to get away from the intense nature of calving, which is a challenge when there is international travel involved in my job.

“We have four kids too — the eldest is seven, the youngest 16 months. They are not quite at the age where they are able to help, but I would hope they will be raised with the same passion for farming that my wife and myself were.”

A bullock up close and personal

A bullock up close and personal

Although the Kildalton Agricultural College graduate joined Fine Gael in 2008 and was first elected to the Dáil in 2011, representing Kildare-South, he says he never desired a career in politics.

“I never had a burning ambition to be a politician. I had two aspirations growing up: one was to be a farmer, the other was to play football for Kildare in Croke Park… I made it as a farmer.

A calf in the sheds

A calf in the sheds

“There was no elected politicians in my family but we were very much a strong Fine Gael family. My earliest memories of politics was my grandfather bringing Alan Dukes to our door canvassing at every election.”

Nevertheless, he is now merging both fields to his advantage.

“Being an active farmer, going to the mart, having to deal with my local co-op about the price of fertiliser, and being aware of what my contractor costs are going to be this year, really does help me with meetings with officials in Agriculture House because I have that very real sense of the way farmers think,” he says.

“Whether some drystock farmers are thinking of pulling back on the amount of silage they make this year because they’re concerned about the cost, I know what that feels like and that gives me a very good perspective to be a Minister for State for Agriculture, it helps me in my role.”

Asked if he would like to be the next Minister for Agriculture he says: “Yes, of course… that would be an ambition for the future at some stage.”