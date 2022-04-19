Farming

Martin Heydon: ‘I never had a burning ambition to be a politician – I wanted to farm and play for Kildare at Croke Park’

Minister reveals how his mother instilled a love of farming him from a young age, after his father died, and explains why he is going to switch from sucklers to finishing cattle on his family farm near Kilcullen

Actively involved: Minister Martin Heydon with his bullocks on his farm in Blackrath, Kilcullen, Co Kildare. Photos: Damien Eagers Expand
Minister Heydon in the sheds Expand
The Minister's herd Expand
Cows feed on silage Expand
A bullock in the fields Expand
The Minister with his bullocks Expand
A calf in the sheds Expand
A bullock up close and personal Expand
Mr Heydon would like to be Agriculture Minister one day Expand

Actively involved: Minister Martin Heydon with his bullocks on his farm in Blackrath, Kilcullen, Co Kildare. Photos: Damien Eagers

Minister Heydon in the sheds

The Minister's herd

Cows feed on silage

A bullock in the fields

The Minister with his bullocks

A calf in the sheds

A bullock up close and personal

Mr Heydon would like to be Agriculture Minister one day

It’s a very different spring on the home farm in Blackrath, Co Kildare, for suckler and tillage farmer Martin Heydon.

The Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture is, for the first time, registering newborn calves and doing the paperwork on his own.

