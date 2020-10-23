Mart manager warns of suicides among farmers over Level 5 restrictions

A Kerry mart manager has warned there will be suicides among farmers from the impact of Level 5 restrictions.

Dan McCarthy, Kenmare Mart Manager, described the day at the mart as “one of the toughest days” he has put down since he became manager of the mart in 2004 as farmers were forced to sell their cattle online.

In a video of the mart report, posted online, which would usually just deal with cattle and sheep prices, Dan said “what the Department are doing with the marts is a total fiasco, a total disaster.”

Under Level 5 farmers can only drop their cattle and sheep at the mart, with no buyers allowed in to bid at ringside. Only online sales can take place, but poor internet in many marts is causing issues for marts and potential buyers, including Kenmare Mart.

"To think that we as farmers have to put up with this, no internet and having to bid online.”

Visibly upset during the video, he warned there will be suicides from the impact of the restrictions. “We are the people of rural Ireland and we're the people trying to keep rural Ireland going. We're the people that will get this country out of the recession we are in. But please listen to me and take note. I am asking you to help me and help the people trying to sell their cattle."

"I know there are front line workers under pressure, but by God after today we are under severe pressure."

The mart, he said, had managed social distancing very well under Level 3. “There was no need to worry that Covid would come into any mart that ran it the way we were running it."

He asked viewers to contact NEPHET and the Agriculture Minister and ask them to listen to people on the front line.

"We are frontline workers with the farmers. I can tell you this much, there are farmers under stress...and you will see a lot more happening with depression and suicide if this thing is not sorted within the next week or two.”

He told the Farming Independent that the staff at the mart are dealing with people suffering from depression and anxiety, they are so anxious to sell cattle.

"They are depending on me to deliver on them. It drove me to the point of saying we are going to have to do something about it. We do a mart report every evening after a sale, but I made this one last night after the sale to show what we are dealing with.

“I am scared of Covid and that's why I was so stringent with the regulations. We did everything by the book and to turn around and just pull the plug on this – it’s a disaster.

"It would be grand if we were in a town and had broadband, but we're about three miles outside the town."

He said 20 to 25 buyers should be let into the ring to buy cattle as online bidding is "a complete and utter joke. It can't work and it won’t work."

