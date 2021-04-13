Margaret Donnelly: Easing of restrictions is cold comfort to the parts of rural Ireland that may never recover

Yesterday’s change that people can move outside their 5km radius to the entirety of their county will be welcomed by many, but it comes as most of the country has ignored the stringent level 5 rules for weeks.

Over 12 months since Covid restrictions were first imposed on society, the impact has taken its toll on the mental health of the nation, especially those in rural Ireland.

Many in rural Ireland have very few neighbours within their 5km radius, and the imposition of such restrictions exacerbated a social isolation that already existed for countless people.

For many farmers and non-farmers alike, the social outlets of the pub, the knitting and stitching group, a GAA match or the mart have not been available to them for much of the past 12 months.

Such events were infrequent but necessary to look forward to and get a boost from for the rest of the week.

They provided the backbone to the social fabric of rural Ireland, an outlet for social interaction, with local news the backdrop.

Their absence has taken a heavy mental toll on many.

Yesterday’s easing does little for most people in rural Ireland, even coupled with the rollout of the vaccination programme.

The gradual loosening of restrictions means that two households can meet outdoors for social or leisure activities and ‘takeaway’ pints are permitted.

But it will take a lot more than a relaxation of a 5km rule and a vaccination for any semblance of normality to return to the lives of those in rural Ireland.

Shaped our lives

Covid has shaped our lives over the past 12 months and damaged the social fabric of rural Ireland, and unfortunately, it may be years before the real impact on society is understood.

Right now, we’re left with a rural society that has seen most of its few social outlets removed, replaced with an underlying fear and a displacement of routine.

Many small rural pubs won’t reopen, and social groups won’t drift back to normality as easily as they started.

There are many reasons for hope we’re told, as the country is allowed to move beyond 5km, here’s hoping it’s not too late for rural Ireland to recover.

