"Make a plan when preparing to foal your mare," advises Sarah O'Dwyer. "It is important as an owner to pre-empt any problems, especially if she has had them before or is perhaps a maiden. It's all about knowing your mare.

'Mares can be very unforgiving if something goes wrong'

"Most can foal on their own without complications, but unlike cattle and sheep, they are very unforgiving if something goes wrong. You have such a small window of time to correct it. It is always advisable to have a vet on standby."

Sarah's interest is always the mare and foal, but sometimes it is difficult, especially when it comes to performing a caesarean. "We have to ask an owner how much they are willing to spend, and if the mare is worth it." Caesareans are carried out in the case of dystocia, or difficult foaling.

In the case of a 'dog-sitter', this involves having the front feet and nose coming first, followed by a back foot. The survival rate of these foals is poor. Most mares that undergo caesareans can breed again, provided they are left to recover for one full breeding season.