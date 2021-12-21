Mairead McGuinness: ‘Unequal share of care burden on farms disrupting careers of rural women’

Mairead McGuinness wants the next CAP to promote gender equality

The unequal sharing of the care burden on farms is disproportionately disrupting the careers of rural women, Mairead McGuinness has warned.

The EU Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union has stressed the need for the voice of women in farming to be heard at policy level.

In her keynote address at the UCD/Teagasc Knowledge Transfer Conference 2021, McGuinness acknowledged the strides made by women who farm in Ireland in tackling the sector’s historic gender inequality problem.

“I welcome the efforts of women who farm to have their voices heard at policy level in Ireland. It is a long time coming,” she said.

“Less than 30pc of farm managers in the EU are women and their farms are smaller than those of their male counterparts.”

The Fine Gael representative said there are various drivers for rural gender inequality.

“Rural women are often engaged in informal employment, taking the role of carers in their families and in their rural communities,” Ms McGuinness said.

“Many of them are involved in agricultural work, but do not receive a separate income from their husband or other male members of the household.

“They play vital roles, but the nature of those roles might mean that they are not entitled to social security in their own right, and they often do not hold property.

“The unequal sharing of the care burden leads to a higher incidence of career disruptions among women, resulting in greater risks of poverty and financial dependency.

“We should also acknowledge that women often work off-farm and, in many cases, it is the stability of that off-farm income which allows the farm to survive.”

The Louth native said one of the goals of the next CAP should be promoting gender equality, including the participation of women in farming.

“Taking a more holistic approach to farming requires all voices to be heard, including the voices of women,” she added. “It is timely that member states will be required to assess and address, in their strategic plans, the situation of women in farming and rural areas.”