Macra launches search for best club in the country

Imagine broadband has partnered up with Macra as they search for Ireland’s best Macra na Feirme club.

The biggest club competition on the Macra calendar. In this year’s competition two clubs from each county will go forward to the National Semi Finals.

From this group, 15 clubs will be selected by three regional judging panels (Munster, Leinster and North West) to take part in the Imagine Macra Club of the Year Final on Saturday, October 26 in Avondhu, Cork.

Commending the hundreds of Macra clubs around the country who make a huge effort to improve their communities, Macra na Feirme National President Thomas Duffy said:"‘Macra clubs are pillarstones within their communities and the Club of the Year and Best New Member competitions along with the valued support of Imagine broadband allow us to recognise the outstanding work our members do year after year to improve their clubs and communities."

Speaking at the launch Eddie Sharpe Senior Commercial Manager of Imagine said Imagine is focused on providing a high quality broadband service for rural Ireland’s communities.

"The future of rural Ireland is in the hands of our young people which is why competitions such as Club of the Year are vital as they help develop tomorrow’s leaders of our rural communities."

The Imagine Best New Member Award will also be presented as part of the Club of the Year competition to one individual Macra member who is deemed by his/her club to have made a significant contribution to the development of the club during their first year of membership.

