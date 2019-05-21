Lurching can't be categorised as a crime - Justice Minister

Gardai cannot categorise 'lurching' as a crime on its Pulse system, the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has confirmed.

It comes following a spate of incidents in recent months, with farmers maintaining their farms and homes are being targeted by groups of individuals trespassing on their land with lurcher dogs.

Farmers have claimed that while these individuals say they are hunting, in reality, they're casing out their property.

The Irish Farmer's Association (IFA) has raised concerns that if farmers identify people trespassing on their land, it is not considered a criminal offence.

In September, a Dublin farmer suffered a violent and attack when he confronted a number of men who were trespassing on his land.

Father-of-three Pat Walsh (47), from Lispopple, Swords, suffered four cracked ribs, a dislocated shoulder and needed stitches to his face after he was kicked repeatedly on the ground about 150m from his home.

However, last week, Minister Flanagan said An Garda Síochána have advised that "lurching" is not provided for in legislation and therefore does not appear as an incident type or category of PULSE.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, has said that Ireland’s trespass laws must be reviewed and brought under the criminal justice system to protect businesses and landowners.