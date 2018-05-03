Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 3 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Love in the Countryside, review – rural heartache turned into a spectator sport

Sara Cox reads out a letter to Ed and Mark
Sara Cox reads out a letter to Ed and Mark

Jasper Rees

Earlier this year, the Farm Safety Foundation reported that the suicide rate among UK farm workers is running at more than one a week.

Tactfully, this was not mentioned in Love in the Countryside (BBC Two), a cheerful new matchmaking experiment that hopes to address the loneliness that is a major factor in that statistic.

Thus eight rural workers had their dating profiles posted on the BBC website. The pick of the applicants were summoned to a country house hotel for that most uncomfortable of rituals: speed-dating on camera. For those who work long solitary hours among animals, using TV as Tinder may well be a high-risk last resort.

Take Christina, who, following the death of her father, runs a beef and sheep farm in Dumfriesshire on her own. The responses to her profile were disappointingly scant, so the production somehow drummed up more applicants . From her reaction to each encounter, it was clear that there was a lot riding on this.

While the show means well, I have a lingering anxiety that it treats heartache as a spectator sport. It wasn’t just the farmers exposing themselves to hurt. Ed, a young dairy farmer from Lancashire, complimented two women on their looks, but one woman missed out and the camera cruelly zoomed in for a reaction shot.

Richard, a hearty Yorkshire dairy farmer in his fifties, attracted a long queue of single middle-aged women, which told its own story.

Everyone seemed nice but nervous. Only one or two might be suspected of treating this as a game-for-a-laugh audition for a career on television.

Step forward, Francesca from Leeds, whose knowledge of farm life was gleaned from watching a single episode of Housewives of Orange County.

Also Read

As presenter, Sara Cox is a down-to-earth Cupid (“Am I buying a hat any time soon?” she asked Christina). The format, with a long parade of awkward hello hugs and shy cheek kisses, feels cumbersome.

Next week, when the selected dates head back to the farm to muck in, there will be more to watch, but Love in the Countryside may struggle to shed the aura of artifice.

Telegraph.co.uk

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Laura Cable (left) working on the farm in New Zealand

'Being a female farmer were never a "thing" until I moved to Ireland - it’s so...
Sarah O'Dwyer at Troytown Greyabbey in Kildare

Meet the Tipperary equine vet during foaling time in Kildare
Paula Hynes pictured with a kid goat in Kenya

Meet the Irish dairy farmer who went to live with Maasai women in Kenya
Mary McEvoy. Photo: Frank McGrath.

Mary McEvoy: Exploiting farmers who are in crisis is a moral issue - this...
Jill Barrett

Teddies at the ready for fundraising tractor run
Sod's law: Mick Looney with fellow turf cutters in Moanveanlagh Bog, about 6km from Listowel in Co Kerry. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Turf wars: 'There won't be any ­heritage if the cutting ban isn't...
Castle Island, Lough Key Forest Park, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Opinion: Reconnecting with nature is so much more than a walk in the park


Top Stories

Farriers Sam Brennan from Limerick, Eddie Channon from Newbridge, and James Woods from Limerick working at the RACE Training centre in Kildare town, and who are representing Ireland in the European Farrier Championships. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

In Pictures: The hands that shape the shoes - Irish farriers eye Euro success

Charleville exporter sending Angus cattle to Romania
Munster land values increased by 11pc

Land price report: The milk price downturn could make it a challenging...
Michael Harrrington, Castletownbere, Co Cork, tagging his Scotch sheep at Kenmare Mart. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

'New Zealand have no tagging system at all for sheep' – Farmers hit back as...
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Photo: David Conachy

Growth at Kerry Group up 3.7pc in three months
Mountbellew Sheep Mart, Co. Galway. Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep processors say EID tagging is necessary for new markets
Ireland's European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Phil Hogan: Protecting our farmers’ vital direct payments is a priority for the...