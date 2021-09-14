Lough Funshinagh flooding crisis: ‘If the overflow pipe work is not allowed to restart, our farm will soon cease to exist’

Micheál Fallon’s family have been farming their land in Ballagh since the 1700s, but he fears that if the Lough Funshinagh pipe installation works don’t quickly restart, the family farm could end with him.

Micheál is among 40 Roscommon farmers particularly badly affected by the Funshinagh flooding crisis.

Works had begun to install an overflow pipe — the only possible solution — but have been halted following a High Court action brought by Friends of the Irish Environment.

“Lough Funshinagh has been flooding for the last five years, with more land being submerged yearly,” says Micheál.

“Last winter it really kicked off, though. One family had to leave their home and another four families are facing the same possibility this year.

“At least another three houses are threatened too, and that’s not to mention the farms that have been destroyed and those that will be in the coming months.”

Expand Close Micheál Fallon where he used cut for sileage on his farm, which is deceasing in size each year as Lough Funshinagh grows. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Micheál Fallon where he used cut for sileage on his farm, which is deceasing in size each year as Lough Funshinagh grows.

Micheál, an engineer by profession, and his father Laurence farm a herd of Charolais-Limousin cross suckler cattle and a flock of spring-lambing ewes.

He says that although the village of Ballagh is situated on flat land, it was traditionally a long way from the lake.

“Lough Funshinagh is essentially a lake with no outlet,” he says. “We presume the excess water originally flowed out through the limestone and into the River Shannon.

Read More

“However, it is no longer draining effectively for some reason. The water level has now risen to 69.25m above sea level, and as a result it has flooded everything near and far.”

Expand Close Micheál's silage ground is 'under three metres of water' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Micheál's silage ground is 'under three metres of water'

Currently the Fallons have 12 acres of silage ground submerged, and a further 10ac of grazing ground.

“The grazing ground submerged was of excellent quality before this. The silage ground was too but it’s now all under three metres of water,” says Micheál.

“The water usually retreats about 10 metres during the summer months but what’s left is totally unusable.”

Micheál says 620m of their native hedgerow has also been wiped out with the flooding, as well as many of their trees.

“We had an acre of mature trees which were planted in the 1980s. Half of them are flooded to the roots and a quarter of them are totally dead,” he says.

He fears that if the overflow pipe is not installed before this winter, even more of his farm will be flooded, making it next to impossible to farm at all.

Read More

“The water is currently at the same level as it was last December, so we are already three months ahead of last year,” he says. “If nothing is done before this winter, we might not have a farm to hand on to the next generation.”

Micheál’s neighbour Liam Kenny, who runs a sheep farm with his father Leo, says they could be forced to sell all their stock if the pipe isn’t installed soon.

“The farm has been in our family for hundreds of years but it will cease to exist shortly if something isn’t done,” he says. “Last year our sheep shed and farmyard flooded completely and we had to let out all the sheep before lambing.”

Expand Close Liam Kenny on his farm; the solitary dead tree was once part of a thriving copse which have all die or fallen due to regular flooding / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liam Kenny on his farm; the solitary dead tree was once part of a thriving copse which have all die or fallen due to regular flooding

The Kennys also have 5ac of grassland completely submerged as well as large amount of commonage, including islands which were previously used for grazing.

“The islands are gone so we have had to lease out our entitlements,” says Liam. “You can’t get paid for land you can’t farm.”

Liam says some of their land had been preserved until now thanks to emergency works carried out last year by the county council and the Office of Public Works (OPW).

“Essentially they rose the road in an attempt to mitigate the damage temporarily,” he says. “While they were fixing it, the four-mile round trip to our farm was extended to 16 miles. Unfortunately, though, the water continues to rise, flooding even more land.”

Expand Close Liam Kenny where the lake comes up to his lambing shed. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liam Kenny where the lake comes up to his lambing shed.

With water levels already the same as they were at their highest point last winter, Liam is certain that this year will be even worse for everyone involved.

“The water is already at the back wall of our sheep shed. If it continues it will soon flood our meal shed, turf shed and everything else on our farm. We won’t be able to continue,” he says.

Liam, a psychiatric nurse by profession, had always hoped to settle in the area long-term and take over the family farm, but he fears that the flooding will eliminate that possibility.

He says that along with farmers’ livelihood being destroyed, the psychological effect of the flooding is devastating.

“Stress and anxiety levels are huge for all involved. Elderly people are seeing what they’ve worked all their lives for, being washed away before their eyes,” he says.

Liam says the local ecology is also suffering, with almost all natural habitats being destroyed.

“There’s no hedgerows or trees left; the wildlife has been extinguished,” he says. “The injunction put in place to stop the essential works does nothing to help the environment.

“We desperately want to farm our land and look after the area and lake as we have done for generations, but we are being stopped.”

Read More

Environmentalists’ view: ‘For the locals, we are the devil incarnate — and I fully understand how they feel’

Tony Lowes is under no illusions about what farmers at Lough Funshinagh in Co Roscommon think of him and his organisation, Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE), writes John Meagher.

“From the locals’ point of view,” he says, “we are the devil incarnate — and I can fully understand how they feel.

“If I lived there and thought I’d suddenly had a solution to my flooding problems and some bunch of environmentalists from the other side of the country scuppered it, I would be pretty upset too.

“I don’t think we’ve ever experienced a response as hostile as this. I mean peat-cutting was pretty bad — we did a lot of work on the control of industrial peat extraction — but there’s a whole new level of anger about Lough Funshinagh.”

Read More

Lough Funshinagh is a turlough not far from Lough Ree and a Special Area of Conservation. It is sometimes known as ‘Ireland’s amazing disappearing lake’.

Expand Close Tony Lowes of Friends of the Irish Environment. Photo: Collins Courts / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tony Lowes of Friends of the Irish Environment. Photo: Collins Courts

Regular flooding issues have posed enormous challenges for those who live there — although environmentalists have long argued that the flooding is not down to its turlough status.

In a letter to the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in January 2021, FIE wrote: “I am advised that the current high water levels, while rare, are within the naturally occurring range.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the flooding was due to an abnormal decrease in the outflow rate from the lough other than that due to possible seasonal variation in the subsurface water level.”

For decades, residents and farming families in the area have sought a solution to halt the flooding has pockmarked their lives and livelihoods.

Drainage work undertaken by Roscommon County Council in June looked as though it was a game-changer — and then Mr Lowes and the FIE stepped in and, with a court order, had the operation halted.

“We are not opposed to finding a solution, but we have a problem with the fact that the work was undertaken without adequate studies being done,” Mr Lowes says.

“We do not know what the impact of these activities will be for this very delicate karst limestone environment, one full of underground passages. We don’t know if this is the right solution.

“All of this must be examined — not only for the slugs and the snails and the swans — but for sake of the people who say this thing is going to be dumped on them.”

Expand Close Tom Carney with neighbours Leo Kenny and Laurence Fallon as they clear out his flooded sheep shed / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom Carney with neighbours Leo Kenny and Laurence Fallon as they clear out his flooded sheep shed

He is referring to 22 people who have approached FIE with fears that drainage works will lead to flooding in their locality.

Eoin Brady, solicitor with the Dublin-based FP Logue, is fighting the case on behalf of FIE.

“We’ve had 20 or 30 years of environmental rules that have managed to preserve some of our wild spaces and prevent even worse ecological collapse than what we’re seeing,” he says.

“As climate change becomes more real, it’s very important that there be a line in the sand about how we deal with these impacts. We have to plan ahead and do things in a systematic way.”

He says the decision by Roscommon CC to proceed with drainage work without undertaking adequate analysis set an unhelpful precedent — and had to be stopped.

“If you’re going to just allow a free-for-all without any sort of planning and methodology, not only is it going to have ecological impacts, but it’s also going to have an impact on humans, because if you put in flood defences in one place without having due regard for neighbours down or upstream, that’s going to impact on them,” he explains.

“Regarding flooding, there is an EU Floods Directive which obliges every member state to analyse where they’re at risk from flooding and to plan how to deal with flooding. We have that for the lower and upper Shannon.”

The same, Brady argues, needs to happen at Lough Funshinagh.

Expand Close Sheep graze on the O'Connors' ever-shrinking farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sheep graze on the O'Connors' ever-shrinking farm

FIE have been advised by ecologist Dr William O’Connor.

“Large-scale construction works could have unintended and catastrophic impact because of the local geology,” he says.

“The current work at Lough Funshinagh is one of the worst environmental breaches ever untaken by a local authority.”

Dr O’Connor, a senior environmental consultant at Ecofact, says potential damage during construction alone threatens protected birds during the nesting season and raises the question of where to dispose of the waste material from the trenching.

“No measures are in place to prevent the invasive Zebra mussel, which has colonised Lough Ree and its associated pipelines, reaching uninfected Lough Funshinagh,” he says, adding that “the inevitable removal of hedgerows and tree lines will impact on a number of species protected under the Wildlife Act, including bats, badgers, otters, frogs and newts.”

Mr Lowes stresses that the interests of farmers and concerns for the environment at Lough Funshinagh are not mutually exclusive.

“The Habitats Directive helps to support farmers,” he says.

“When an area no longer complies with the definition of ‘eligible hectare’ as a result of the implementation of an EU Directive, the rights to (EU subsidies) payment remain.”

Mr Lowes is anxious that Roscommon CC restore the area around the lake to what it was before works began.

“They have to restore all the work that they’ve done — I don’t know if residents are aware of that yet,” he says.

“They have to remove the pumping sink stations that they put in, and that’s heartbreaking because we’re going to have to spend all this money to repair something that never should have started in the first place.”