Lough Funshinagh flooding crisis: ‘If the overflow pipe work is not allowed to restart, our farm will soon cease to exist’

Farmers around the Roscommon lough say flooding is destroying their livelihoods and demand the resumption of relief works halted by a High Court action brought by Friends of the Irish Environment and they insist the pipe will save local wildlife

Devastating: Tom Carney with neighbours Laurence Fallon and Leo Kenny as they clear out his sheep shed which has been flooded by the swelling of Lough Funshinagh, Rahara, Co Roscommon. Photos: Brian Farrell Expand
Tony Lowes of Friends of the Irish Environment. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Liam Kenny where the lake comes up to his lambing shed. Expand
Micheál Fallon where he used cut for sileage on his farm, which is deceasing in size each year as Lough Funshinagh grows. Expand
Liam Kenny on his farm; the solitary dead tree was once part of a thriving copse which have all die or fallen due to regular flooding Expand
Micheál's silage ground is 'under three metres of water' Expand
Tom Carney with neighbours Leo Kenny and Laurence Fallon as they clear out his flooded sheep shed Expand
Sheep graze on the O'Connors' ever-shrinking farm Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Micheál Fallon’s family have been farming their land in Ballagh since the 1700s, but he fears that if the Lough Funshinagh pipe installation works don’t quickly restart, the family farm could end with him.

Micheál is among 40 Roscommon farmers particularly badly affected by the Funshinagh flooding crisis.

Works had begun to install an overflow pipe the only possible solution but have been halted following a High Court action brought by Friends of the Irish Environment.

