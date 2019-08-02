Longford farmer scoops €55,005 in TellyBingo to splash out on 'newer' tractor

The delighted Longford man who wishes to keep his win private scooped the Snowball prize in the Telly Bingo game on Tuesday 30th July and he is set to splash the cash on a ‘newer’ tractor with his winnings.

Following a long morning of hard work on his Longford farm, news of the win hit home when his wife informed him of the lucky ticket which was purchased at their local store in Ballinamuck, Co. Longford. He said:

“I came in from the farm for some lunch and my wife was nervously waiting for me in the kitchen and the first thing she said was, ‘tell me you bought a Telly Bingo ticket in Ballinamuck!’ She was watching the draw on telly and the name of the winning store flashed up. I had the ticket rolled up in my pocked so I took it out and we checked all of the numbers off one by one and sure enough it was the winning ticket. We were jumping around the kitchen for ages, we could barely contain ourselves!”

TellyBingo gives players the chance to play Bingo in their own homes every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at a cost of €2.50. The winning ticket was purchased at the Gala store in Ballinamuck, Co. Longford. So far this year, an astonishing €7 million in prizes has been won by over 770,000 players in the TellyBingo game, including 15 winners of the Snowball top prize.

The plucky farmer also explained how his Telly Bingo win-fall came at an opportune time due to a troublesome tractor which he has been meaning to replace for the past number of months.

“It’s a lovely prize and we’ll have no trouble spending it, that’s for sure,” he laughed. “The first purchase is definitely a newer tractor! We’ve been meaning to upgrade it for some time now so we’re delighted that we’re finally in a position to do that,” he said.

Online Editors