Longford farmer mulls over whether to buy a bull or tractor after €238,000 Lotto win

Lucky farmer was one number short of sharing €4m Lotto jackpot

A Longford farmer who claimed a cheque for a cool €238,673 that he won on last weekend’s Lotto draw was mulling over what he was going to buy with his newfound Lotto windfall.

This lucky winner was in fine form as he sat alongside family members at National Lottery HQ in Dublin collecting his prize after matching five numbers and the bonus on last Saturday’s Lotto draw.

When asked about his spending plans with his winnings he joked: “Before this, I had been considering getting a new tractor and I was also thinking of getting a bull. I suppose now I can take my time to make up my mind, and sure I may decide to get both!”

He bought his ticket at O’Brien’s Corner House, Lanesboro Road in Co. Longford.

The Longford farmer was one number short of sharing the €4 million jackpot on the night, which was won by a player in Galway. However, this Longford man wasn’t thinking of what could have been, as he was happy with his €238,673 haul.

“I am absolutely delighted to have won this prize. It will sure be a big bit of comfort for me. Farming of course is a tough industry so it’s nice to have the extra money.

"My brother sent me a message that he heard that there had been a win in Lanesboro. I went to my local shop, checked the ticket and it said I was a winner.”

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Rural Life

The Save Leitrim group at a previous protest outside Leinster House

Save Leitrim group claim afforestation rate in the county is double the official...
Stock Image

Stricter Fair Deal rules to stop heirs from cashing in
US president Donald Trump

Doonbeg farmers advised not to cut silage or spread slurry during Donald...

Cow fostering foals proves she's not a one trick pony
Launching this year's Young Farmer of The Year competition. Launching this year's Young Farmer of the Year competition were Thomas Duffy (Macra National President), Daniel Hawthorne (2018 Young Farmer of the Year), Richard Kennedy of the IFA and Donal Riordan of FBD.

Search starts for the 2019 FBD Young Farmer of The Year
Adam says he is in a much better place now having spoke out about his mental health. PICTURE: Chris McCullough

Brave young farmer opens up about his depression to help others
Cavan Rugby Club Choir

The farmers who are singing till the cows come home


Top Stories

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom

Trade deal with Mercosur is No. 1 priority: EU trade chief

Claim milk price 'shortfall' worth €2k to average milk supplier
Ranchers sort cattle for early weaning in Beulah, North Dakota, U.S. August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

EU agrees deal to boost US beef imports - sources
Drone ranger: Technology is playing an increasingly important role in agriculture

Darragh McCullough: 'Technology will transform farming efficiency - but I...
John Joyce

John Joyce: Why we introduced Simmental bloodlines into our herd
Declan Dunne, Roscommon Mart, helps Matty Walsh load up his newly bought load.Photo: Brian Farrell

Weekend weather: Temperatures to reach up to 16C but rain to stay
Divided by the R663, the property has good road frontage.

Back on the market: 123ac in south Tipp