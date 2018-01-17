Lone tractor leads funeral cortège of farmer who helped raise thousands for charity

A lone red Massey Ferguson tractor led tragic Co Donegal farmer Willie Wilson to his final resting place this week.

The 68-year-old was killed after his tractor was involved in a collision at Drumoghill in the early hours of Friday morning last.

Popular single man Willie, who lived in Manorcunningham, had renovated the tractor and helped raise thousands of euro for many charities on various tractor runs. He died instantly following the accident with a car at around 6.30am on the main Letterkenny to Lifford Road.

A large crowd braved freezing conditions for the funeral service at Ray Presbyterian Church in Manorcunningham on Tuesday and a lone vintage tractor led Willie's funeral cortege to his funeral mass before he was buried. His funeral service heard how Willie lived a simple life and always put others before himself.

