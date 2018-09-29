Locals alert to dangers after sinkhole swallowed horse

Residents affected by the massive sinkhole that opened up in Co Monaghan claim they raised concerns about risk of collapse over 20 years ago.

The disused gypsum mine under Magheracloone, Co Monaghan, caved in on Monday, causing the evacuation of a number of people from their homes to a nearby hotel while the area was risk-assessed.

A 120 metre exclusion zone was established while investigations were carried out. But families living in the area in 1997 said that they had spotted problems including cracks in roads and land subsidence before and that they called for investigations at the time.

And residents in other parts of Monaghan said they had experience of vulnerabilities in the land. Near to Annaglogh, residents recall how a hole opened up, swallowing a horse.

Residents in Magheracloone told the Irish Independent that they cited "serious concern" and "cracks in the roadways" at a meeting in November that year, calling for representatives from mining company Gypsum Industries to reassure them the ground below would not collapse.

"A number of key issues were raised concerning residential and amenity matters in the area. These included cracks in the roadway towards St Peter's Church and land subsidence including a building site," a residents' statement said at the time. The Magheracloone GAA grounds, now at the centre of the no-go zone, was also raised at the meeting.

A spokesperson for Gyproc Ireland told the Irish Independent a monitoring system was installed in 1998, following the meeting with residents, and has been "surveyed on a regular basis". "Operation of the mine is conducted in full compliance with our mining licence and is coupled with international best practice," the statement said. "Gyproc has a long and respected mining history in the area for over 80 years and operates to the highest mining standards."

However, locals in Magheracloone are concerned land subsidence could occur again and are calling for a meeting with Government.