Local Property Tax: Urban homeowners to keep funding rural areas for two years

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Hugh O'Connell

Thousands of urban homeowners who are facing brand new or higher property tax bills will continue to see the money they pay used to fund poorer rural local authorities for the next two years.

Changes to the local property tax (LPT) announced earlier this month will see around 100,000 homes built since 2013 brought into the tax net, around one-third of homeowners facing higher bills from next year, and local authorities retaining 100pc of their LPT revenue.

But the Government decided on Tuesday that the provisional allocation to local authorities for next year will be based on the same model as this year meaning a fifth of the nearly €500m the tax currently raises will again be set aside to fund rural local authorities who do not derive sufficient income from LPT paid in their area.

