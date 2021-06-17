Local Property Tax: Urban homeowners to keep funding rural areas for two years

Thousands of urban homeowners who are facing brand new or higher property tax bills will continue to see the money they pay used to fund poorer rural local authorities for the next two years.

Changes to the local property tax (LPT) announced earlier this month will see around 100,000 homes built since 2013 brought into the tax net, around one-third of homeowners facing higher bills from next year, and local authorities retaining 100pc of their LPT revenue.

But the Government decided on Tuesday that the provisional allocation to local authorities for next year will be based on the same model as this year meaning a fifth of the nearly €500m the tax currently raises will again be set aside to fund rural local authorities who do not derive sufficient income from LPT paid in their area.

This means that urban-based local authorities will be deprived of an immediate funding boost next year – despite thousands of homeowners in those areas paying property tax for the first time or facing higher bills next year under the changes announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe at the start of June.

Under the controversial equalisation fund, a fifth of the overall revenue paid in urban areas with large numbers of homes is diverted to less well-off county councils every year.

This year alone €133m will be paid to 20 local authorities, with Tipperary, Donegal, Mayo and Waterford receiving over 40pc. The money came largely from the four local authorities in Dublin, commuter belt counties Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, as well as Galway and Cork.

This fund is due to be phased out over two years, across 2023 and 2024, under the changes announced earlier this month.

But the revaluation process – which the Government expects to result in an annual yield of around €560m from LPT – is likely to take a number of months, a Government spokesman said. “The local property tax allocations will provisionally be based on the 2021 yield on a no change basis,” they said.

“That means 80pc of local property tax will be kept by the local authority and 20pc will be used to provide equalisation funding to authorities with lower property tax bases.”

Read More

The phasing out of the equalisation fund will see a local authority retain 100pc of the LPT paid in their area in the future with central government making up any shortfall for less well-off councils.

A spokesperson for Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien who brought the memo to Cabinet on Tuesday, said their department’s role with regard to LPT is confined to the allocation of LPT to local authorities, taking account of local variation decisions in finalising those annual allocations.

“For 2022 LPT allocations will provisionally be based on the 2021 yield, on a no change basis i.e. the 80/20 model. This position will be revised as the new LPT yield becomes clearer later in the year,” they said.

A Department of Finance spokesperson said the decision on what’s known as the Local Adjustment Factor (LAF) this year will take place before local authorities receive the up to date information on the expected LPT yield in their areas following the revaluation, which is due to take place in November, as well as the addition of new properties to the LPT system.

“In light of this, the 80/20 model will remain for the 2022 process,” the spokesperson said.

“The Departments of Public Expenditure and Reform and Housing, Local Government and Heritage will work together to facilitate the discontinuation of the equalisation contribution from local authorities and the move to 100pc local retention.

"The changes are expected to be implemented over the 2023 and 2024 budgetary cycles.”

Read More



