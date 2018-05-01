Living on or near a farm reduces risk of developing allergies - study
New research has found that exposure to farm environments during childhood reduces the risk of developing allergies.
It has also found that occupational farm exposures during adulthood may also prevent from atopic sensitisation.
Indeed beneficial effect of farm exposure may extend to inhabitants of rural areas since livestock farm emissions spread to the environment.
The Research puplished in the UK medical journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine investigated the association between residential proximity to livestock farms and atopy among non-farming adults living in a rural area in the Netherlands.
Most studies have been conducted among farmers, but people living in rural areas may have similar protective effects for atopy (allergy).
The researchers conducted a cross-sectional study among 2443 adults (20–72 years).
Residential proximity to livestock farms was assessed as 1) distance to the nearest pig, poultry, cattle or any farm, 2) number of farms within 500 m and 1000 m, and 3) modelled annual average fine dust emissions from farms within 500 m and 1000 m. Data were analysed with multiple logistic regression and generalised additive models.
The prevalence of atopy was 29.8pc.