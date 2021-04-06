Farming

‘Little boy shot dead in Roscommon’ — the story of my grand-uncle who was shot by the Black and Tans’ when working in a field

Shock: The Evening Herald&rsquo;s report on the shooting of Joe Molloy Expand
King House, Boyle Co Roscommon, when it was still a military barracks. Expand
The Molloy family home Expand
Joe Molloy's family pictured in the 1930s: (Back l-r) Annie-Jane Molloy; Mary Molloy; George Molloy; (seated l-r) Mary-Kate Molloy; Adam Molloy and Charlie Molloy Expand

On Holy Saturday 1921, rifle shots rang out across the north Roscommon townland of Aughnafinnegan.

When the shooting subsided, my grand-uncle, Joe Molloy, just a 14-year-old boy, lay dead.

His death came at a time when the War of Independence had descended into a conflict of brutal reprisals and counter-reprisals.

