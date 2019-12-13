Limerick Macra opening people's eyes with Sleep Out

Members from Limerick's Macra clubs, which include Kilmallock, Ballylanders, CMC, Shannonside, Crecora Manister Croom, Inse Ban Macra and University of Limerick, will take part in a 24-hour 'Sleep Out' outside AIB O'Connell Street in Limerick city from 9am, Saturday, December 14 to 9am the following morning.

Limerick Macra PRO Jim Heffernan says the 'Sleep Out' has been running since 2011 and that the club raises, on average, €10,000 or more each year for the Mid West Simon Community.

"The first year we did it, it was only 12 hours, but we increased it to 24 in 2012. The highest amount we ever raised was €15,000 in 2016 and we raised €12,000 last year, which was great," says Jim, who is from Newcastlewest in west Limerick.