Limerick Macra opening people's eyes with Sleep Out

Limerick Macra members during the Sleep out for Simon
Limerick Macra members during the Sleep out for Simon

Claire Fox

Sleeping on the streets is a reality many people have to face over the Christmas period. In an effort to raise funds for the Mid West Simon Community to help the homeless, Limerick Macra na Feirme has been hosting a 'Sleep Out for Simon' event in December for the last number of years.

Members from Limerick's Macra clubs, which include Kilmallock, Ballylanders, CMC, Shannonside, Crecora Manister Croom, Inse Ban Macra and University of Limerick, will take part in a 24-hour 'Sleep Out' outside AIB O'Connell Street in Limerick city from 9am, Saturday, December 14 to 9am the following morning.

Limerick Macra PRO Jim Heffernan says the 'Sleep Out' has been running since 2011 and that the club raises, on average, €10,000 or more each year for the Mid West Simon Community.

"The first year we did it, it was only 12 hours, but we increased it to 24 in 2012. The highest amount we ever raised was €15,000 in 2016 and we raised €12,000 last year, which was great," says Jim, who is from Newcastlewest in west Limerick.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

While Jim says he may only get an hour or two of sleep during the fundraiser, he says it's always good fun.

"We always really enjoy doing it. It's very important to raise awareness of the issue. There's always good camaraderie and we meet great characters.

"A lot of the donations we get come from people coming out of pubs and clubs between 11pm and 2am in the morning who are feeling generous. I remember we got a €500 donation from one person on the spot last year. We are very grateful for all donations big or small."

This year, the fundraiser has an online donation platform where the general public can make donations.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"We really appreciate all donations people can give. Come rain, hail, snow or shine, we'll be there on the 14th," adds Jim.

This isn't the first festive fundraising event the Limerick region has hosted this month. On Saturday, Kilmallock Macra hosted a Christmas jumper fundraising night in aid of Limerick Suicide Watch.

For more information on the Mid West Sleep Out for Simon and other Limerick Macra events, visit the Limerick Macra Facebook Page. To donate to the 'Sleep Out', visit the Macra Limerick page on idonate.ie.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Rural Life

(Visit Jersey)

Jersey farmer dresses cows in Christmas jumpers to usher in festive spirit
John Hayes

'Bull' Hayes weighs into fight against isolation
Memories: Siblings John Michael Carey and Kitty Carey Farrelly at the homestead in Doolin, Co Clare, where they lived as children. Kitty was visiting from New York where she had lived for 56 years. She passed away shortly after this photo was taken in early November. Photo: Natasha Barton

How an historic west Clare cottage is being preserved

Irish charity helping African farmers help themselves
Isolated: Michael Hehir at home in Kilmihil. Photo: John Kelly

‘I’m very lonely and living in fear, but I have got used to it’ - one bachelor...
Vet Maurice King of Downe Veterinary Clinic

A cow that gave birth to quads and a dog in need of a dentist... just another day...
Fianna Fail's Charlie McConalogue.

'Spin over substance' - FF hits out at delay of report into beef trade deal


Top Stories

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during an extraordinary session to present a Green Deal plan, at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Francois Lenoir/Reuters

Farming under the spotlight in EU's new Green Deal
Some dairy farmers might find greater potential for profit from their existing herd rather than chasing scale and volume with all of its associated costs such as stock, infrastructure, labour and land rental.

Don't let your heart rule your head when it comes to renting farmland
Danny Healy Rae

Healy Rae company records profits of €444,227
By shortening the winter housing period, the workload associated with feeding and bedding has also been reduced.

A silage test is the best money you will spend on feeding
Staying local: The 28ac parcel of ground located near Longwood, Co Meath was bought by a local buyer

Strong bidding sees Meath farm sell for €13,000/ac
Crowds sample Irish beef at Bord Bia's stand at a major import fair in China.

Factories ramp up trial slaughter runs for Chinese orders
Lakeland Daries milk processing plant

Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies sets milk prices for November